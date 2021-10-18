Arro one shot off Class 4 medalist lead, St. Joseph's one back in team hunt

“That's probably one of the best front nines I've ever played, so that just made me really confident and know that I could do this,” she said. “It's really exciting. I was proud how I was putting. I only had two three-putts.”

The top four teams receive a state trophy and area teams hold down spots five through eight, as Lafayette, Timberland, Marquette and Cor Jesu, respectively, will try to work their way into a trophy spot when the second round commences Tuesday morning.

Besides Arro, Andrews and Davenport, a trio of Rockwood School District golfers are the other area players who hold an all-state (top 15) spot after Day 1.

Lafayette freshman Addy Surber carded a 4-over 76 and is tied for sixth.

“It was very on and off. I had moments where I'd spike up with a high score and then come back down,” she said. “I'll try to be aggressive (Tuesday). I'm so young compared to some other girls, so I'll just be out here having fun and being aggressive as I can.”

Eureka sophomore Emma Parker also posted a 76, a career-best mark that also has her tied for sixth. Parker started on No. 10 and had a rough start with two double bogeys and three bogeys for a 6-over 42, but she rebounded on the front nine with three birdies and just one bogey for a 2-under 34.