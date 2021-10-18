Arro one shot off Class 4 medalist lead, St. Joseph's one back in team hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Izzy Arro briefly lamented the par putt that got away on her final hole Monday, but she didn't let that dampen her fantastic day on the golf course.
The St. Joseph's Academy senior fired a 1-under-par 71 during the first round of the two-day Missouri Class 4 girls golf state tournament at Rivercut Golf Course.
“The pin positions were hard and I ran it a little wide,” Arro said. “But I'm still proud the way I played — 1 under is good.”
That performance gave Arro the first under-par round of her high school career and left her just one stroke behind first-round leader Bailey Burkett of Liberty North, who carded a 2-under 70.
“It's a good, approachable course that you can score on and I feel like I played pretty good,” Arro said. “On the first hole, I got a chip in and saved par. The rest of the holes, I just kept in my mind that pars are good and then I had some birdies, so if I had a bogey it balanced it out.”
In their quest for a Missouri record-extending sixth consecutive state team title, Arro's Angels compiled a first-round score of 309 to sit just one stroke behind Liberty North's 308.
The Eagles' first-place showing after the first day is impressive considering they only have four golfers at state, which leaves no margin for error.
St. Joseph's showing also is impressive because No. 1 player Mia Rallo had an uncharacteristically rough day with a 10-over 82.
“I know my team is doing well, so I just need to hang in there,” Rallo said. “They carried me. I'm going to have bad days. I'm just glad they all did well.”
Despite the rough outing, the senior standout maintained a positive attitude coming off the 18th green.
“My nerves were just really high. I couldn't really calm myself down until the back nine pretty much,” Rallo said. “Balls were flying everywhere, but I was really proud of myself for keeping my head together. I never got mad one time and that's all I really focused on.”
Arro's dazzling showing helped the Angels, but so did strong opening rounds from junior Rylie Andrews and senior Ellie Davenport.
Andrews carded a 5-over 77 that included a 1-over 37 on the front nine.
“I was really just hitting a lot of fairways and a lot of greens. My ball-striking was definitely my strength,” Andrews said. “Just trying to get it somewhat close to the hole, so I could two-putt and just walk off the green with a par was really my goal.”
In her first appearance at the state tournament in her final season, Davenport also posted a 37 on the front nine on her way to a personal-best round of 79.
“That's probably one of the best front nines I've ever played, so that just made me really confident and know that I could do this,” she said. “It's really exciting. I was proud how I was putting. I only had two three-putts.”
The top four teams receive a state trophy and area teams hold down spots five through eight, as Lafayette, Timberland, Marquette and Cor Jesu, respectively, will try to work their way into a trophy spot when the second round commences Tuesday morning.
Besides Arro, Andrews and Davenport, a trio of Rockwood School District golfers are the other area players who hold an all-state (top 15) spot after Day 1.
Lafayette freshman Addy Surber carded a 4-over 76 and is tied for sixth.
“It was very on and off. I had moments where I'd spike up with a high score and then come back down,” she said. “I'll try to be aggressive (Tuesday). I'm so young compared to some other girls, so I'll just be out here having fun and being aggressive as I can.”
Eureka sophomore Emma Parker also posted a 76, a career-best mark that also has her tied for sixth. Parker started on No. 10 and had a rough start with two double bogeys and three bogeys for a 6-over 42, but she rebounded on the front nine with three birdies and just one bogey for a 2-under 34.
“It feels really nice having that strong momentum going into (the final round) because I'm going to be teeing off on 1, so I'm hoping to keep that momentum going to the back nine,” Parker said. “I think the front nine had a really nice setup for the way I play because I was comfortable with all the clubs I was hitting.”
Marquette junior Peyton Cusick is one shot behind Surber and Parker with a 5-over 77 that puts her in a tie for ninth.
“It could have been better, but I'm not mad about it. It wasn't a bad round. It just wasn't an amazing one,” Cusick said. “I bogeyed every par 5, so that wasn't very pleasant. But I did save a bogey on 18 because I hit in the water off my third shot, so that was a relief.”
Arro will tee off with the final group Tuesday and hopes to find the same strong game she had Monday.
“I felt like I was good mentally and in a good rhythm,” she said. “I felt really good coming in just because it's my last tournament, so I knew I needed to make the most of my last state ever. Going into Day 2, I'll have that same mentality.”