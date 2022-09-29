Bartosiak shakes off personal loss to help Alton Marquette to fifth successive regional crown

WOOD RIVER — Ava Bartosiak calmly drilled a 25-foot putt for birdie Thursday on the eighth hole of the Class 1A Roxana Regional girls golf tournament at Belk Park Golf Course.

The Alton Marquette senior immediately pointed to the sky with an ear-to-ear smile.

It was a silent tribute to her grandmother Betsy Bartosiak, who died Friday at age 93.

"I felt like it wasn't me making the putt, it was her," Bartosiak said. "I wanted to thank her."

Bartosiak managed to close out a difficult week by posting a 12-over-par 84 to help the Explorers to their fifth successive regional crown.

Marquette finished with a four-player score of 355, nine shots ahead of Highland (364). Father McGivney placed third (372).

All three teams advanced to the Class 1A Salem Sectional on Monday in Marion County.

Father McGivney freshman Sarah Hyten grabbed medalist honors with a blistering 1-under-71, 10 shots better than Marquette senior Lilly Montague, who recorded a career-best 81 to pace the Explorers' well-balanced attack.

But it was an inspired performance by Bartosiak that played a huge role in the team triumph.

"My grandma was so important to me," Bartosiak said. "She didn't really understand golf, but she always encouraged me to be better."

Bartosiak recorded a pair of birdies Thursday. Both came on lengthy putts with her grandmother on her mind.

"She was so proud of me," Bartosiak said. "Now it's my turn to be proud of her. For the rest of the season, everything I do is for her."

Bartosiak, who finished in a three-way tie for third in the 65-player field, played the round with a necklace her grandma gave to her. The dazzling piece of jewelry was meant for dress-up occasions, not athletic events.

But the diminutive Bartosiak plans on wearing it everywhere.

"It reminds me of her," Bartosiak said. "And that makes me happy."

The entire Marquette team attended Betsy Bartosiak's funeral Tuesday.

Ava has been overwhelmed by the support of teammates.

"We're a family through good and bad," Marquette veteran coach Deb Walsh said. "Everyone is there for one another no matter what."

Montague paced the Explorers with her career best 81, two shots above her previous best. Senior Jenna Dean (93) and freshman Reese Livingstone (97) also posted lifetime bests as the Explorers peaked at the perfect time.

"I'm super proud of this team," Montague said. "This is a cool feeling."

The regional title was extra special according to Walsh.

Marquette lost three key players from last year's squad including standout Gracie Piar, who now is competing at the University of California at Northridge.

"I don't think anyone thought we could do this," Bartosiak said. "Except us."

The Explorers have plenty of momentum heading into crunch time.

"As a team, we are doing the things we want to me doing," Montague said.

Hyten, one of the top 14-year-olds in the state, recorded four birdies — all on par-5 holes. She turned another in a series of red-hot performances by posting a 35 over her first nine holes on the way to a runaway victory.

"That's the goal to keep getting better every time I got out there," said Hyten, who tied her career best. "I just want to keep playing consistent golf and keep my game going in the right direction."

The top 10 individuals not associated with a qualifying team also advanced to play in Monday's sectional.

Bria Tuttle of Jerseyville finished fourth with an 85. Teammate Jerra LaPlant (87) also moved on.