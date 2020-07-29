Biermann charges from behind to claim AJGA Tournament crown

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brooke Biermann received an impromptu putting lesson earlier this week.
The session came courtesy of the new family dog Silo — an energetic yellow Labrador retriever.
While Biermann worked diligently in her basement putting green, Silo would chase after every putt and corral the moving ball in his mouth before it ever got to the hole.
After a while, Biermann had no choice but to lock Silo upstairs so she could finish her work downstairs.
That extra practice paid dividends on Wednesday.
Biermann used a steady putter to roll to a come-from-behind win in the AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
The senior-to-be at Lafayette fired a 2-under-par 70 to finish the two-day, 36-hole event with a 5-under score of 139.
She finished four shots ahead of Houston's Allyn Stephens, who began the day with a 1-stroke lead over the rest of the field.
Biermann recorded an eye-popping nine birdies over two days, including four in her final five holes on Tuesday, when she finished the back nine with a blistering 31 for a 69 total.
That strong closing kick set the stage for an impressive performance over the final 18 holes.
"I felt good," Biermann said. "I told myself to keep chugging along and keep giving myself opportunities and I did that."
Biermann has spent most of the summer playing golf around the country. She competed in the Western Women's Amateur in Chicago last weekend.
When she is not on the course, the 17-year-old is chilling at her Wildwood home with Silo, who was named after Silo Ridge, the golf course in Bolivar where Biermann won the Class 2 state title in October.
"He's like a new part of the family," Biermann said.
Silo has become the fifth member of the clan along with parents Bill and Kate and younger daughter Ashleigh.
The group, minus Silo, has been following Brooke around the country.
But the AJGA only allows one fan on the course per player due to COVID-19 concerns. Bill was in attendance Tuesday and Wednesday while the rest of the gang stayed home.
Biermann took charge on the front nine with a birdie on No. 7. She hit her tee shot within seven feet of the pin and tapped in. The birdie came after a bogey on the previous hole.
"Bouncing back after a bad hole, it's something I've been concentrating on," Biermann said. "I wasn't always able to do that.
Biermann recorded back-to-back birdies on Nos. 14-15 to stretch the lead to three shots.
"I made a couple mistakes and she jumped on them," said Stephens, who was in the same threesome with Biermann. "When you start (the day) 1-up, you want to finish it off. (But) she wouldn't let me do that."
Biermann could tell she was in a groove even during the first nine holes on Tuesday. She stood at 2-over, but felt confident.
"Even if I don't win, I'm always happy when I feel like I played well and that was the case both days here," Biermann said.
Riley Lewis, a senior-to-be at Edwardsville High, placed 18th with a two-day total of 157.
Kylee Hormuth, a senior at Francis Howell, carded a 164 to place 20th.
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
AJGA Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championship
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.