Biermann charges from behind to claim AJGA Tournament crown

"I felt good," Biermann said. "I told myself to keep chugging along and keep giving myself opportunities and I did that."

Biermann has spent most of the summer playing golf around the country. She competed in the Western Women's Amateur in Chicago last weekend.

When she is not on the course, the 17-year-old is chilling at her Wildwood home with Silo, who was named after Silo Ridge, the golf course in Bolivar where Biermann won the Class 2 state title in October.

"He's like a new part of the family," Biermann said.

Silo has become the fifth member of the clan along with parents Bill and Kate and younger daughter Ashleigh.

The group, minus Silo, has been following Brooke around the country.

But the AJGA only allows one fan on the course per player due to COVID-19 concerns. Bill was in attendance Tuesday and Wednesday while the rest of the gang stayed home.

Biermann took charge on the front nine with a birdie on No. 7. She hit her tee shot within seven feet of the pin and tapped in. The birdie came after a bogey on the previous hole.

"Bouncing back after a bad hole, it's something I've been concentrating on," Biermann said. "I wasn't always able to do that.