Biermann endures rough stretch to win Gateway PGA Junior tournament title

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — An uncharacteristic rough stretch wasn’t enough to derail Brooke Biermann.
The defending Missouri Class 4 girls golf champion posted bogeys on four of the first six holes of the back nine during Wednesday’s Gateway PGA Junior Tour two-day tournament at The Quarry at Crystal Springs Golf Club, but Biermann had built a sizable enough lead to withstand the hit and took home the girls division championship.
Biermann’s day resembled much of what her first round looked like, as she had seven pars and two birdies to start the final round with a 2-under-par 32.
After making the turn at 3-under for the tournament, Biermann carded bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 and then again on Nos. 14 and 15 to put her at 1-over for the day. She rebounded to go par-birdie-par on her final three holes to finish the second round with a 1-over 71 and the tournament with an even-par 140.
“That was nice to make some birdies and hit some solid shots (on the front nine). It was a good start to the round,” Biermann said. “I had two three-putts in a row on 10 and 11 that sort of rattled me. Three-putts happen. It probably should not have happened in the first place, but I should not have let the first one rattle me.”
Biermann’s final round came on the heels of a 1-under 69 first day that featured just two bogeys.
“The second day is always a little more of a grind,” she said. “You’re out there, it feels like, for a longer time. Every tournament and every hole is like a learning experience. I’ll look back on the back nine and know what I need to work on now.”
A leaderboard that features Biermann and recent Seckman graduate Claire Solovic holding down the top two spots one way or the other has not been a surprising sight to see the last few years, considering both were recently selected to the Post-Dispatch All-Decade girls golf first team.
They were at it again this week, as Solovic carded a 71-73—144 to nail down a second-place finish at 4-over.
“Compared to my last tournament (last week at Crescent Farms Golf Club), I would say I felt a lot more comfortable out on the course,” she said. “I still have a lot to work on. It was very inconsistent. Some holes, I would hit good. Other holes, no.”
Solovic had a rough start to the final round with three successive bogeys and three more on Nos. 12, 13 and 15. But she ended the day on a high note with birdies on the 17th and 18th.
“I finally decided to get it together there,” she said. “Before, I was kind of on and off. It was definitely good to be able to end on two birdies and kind of bring my score down a little bit, so I’m happy with that.”
Solovic, who finished in the top three all four years at the Missouri Class 2 state tournament, including a co-championship as a freshman, is using the summer to get ready before she heads off to play college golf at Central Missouri.
“I wasn’t planning on doing any big tournaments,” she said. “I was just kind of sticking closer to home, doing maybe four or five tournaments, just something to get back into the swing of things before college.”
Danika Stilwell, a Summit senior-to-be, and Kylee Vaughan, of McLeansboro, Ill., tied for third with matching rounds of 73-73—146. Vaughan, who was sixth at the Illinois Class 1A state meet last fall and will be a senior at Hamilton County High, won the second tiebreaker of back-nine score on the final day to take the third-place medal.
Stilwell was thrilled to finish within shouting distance of the top spot with a two-day score of 6-over.
“Overall, I’m pretty happy with the way I played,” she said. “I feel like this week was a big tournament and finally my game is starting to come together, especially the last two days. My putting has really improved since last week out at Crescent Farms. My putting was not very good, but I was finally starting to make some putts and get some birdies the last two days.”
After getting back into the swing of things after a long competitive layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stilwell, who had two final-round birdies, including No. 18, will now have to take that positive ending into another shorter layoff.
“For a while, obviously with the virus going on, there hasn’t been a lot of tournaments, so it’s nice to start playing competitively again and just see how I’m doing,” she said. “Unfortunately, next week I am having surgery, so I will have to take a couple weeks off again. But hopefully that will give me enough time to go into the (fall) season strong.”
