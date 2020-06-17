Biermann endures rough stretch to win Gateway PGA Junior tournament title

“The second day is always a little more of a grind,” she said. “You’re out there, it feels like, for a longer time. Every tournament and every hole is like a learning experience. I’ll look back on the back nine and know what I need to work on now.”

A leaderboard that features Biermann and recent Seckman graduate Claire Solovic holding down the top two spots one way or the other has not been a surprising sight to see the last few years, considering both were recently selected to the Post-Dispatch All-Decade girls golf first team.

They were at it again this week, as Solovic carded a 71-73—144 to nail down a second-place finish at 4-over.

“Compared to my last tournament (last week at Crescent Farms Golf Club), I would say I felt a lot more comfortable out on the course,” she said. “I still have a lot to work on. It was very inconsistent. Some holes, I would hit good. Other holes, no.”

Solovic had a rough start to the final round with three successive bogeys and three more on Nos. 12, 13 and 15. But she ended the day on a high note with birdies on the 17th and 18th.