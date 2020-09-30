Biermann fires 1-under 71 for conference title; Summit wins fourth consecutive team crown

Katrina Clark’s sentiments were undoubtedly shared by everyone at Crescent Farms Golf Club.

“It’s good just to be out here again,” the Lafayette girls golf coach said. “Just walking out to the course, I’m like, ‘This is exciting,’ because we haven’t had any 18-hole events yet.”

But even if things may have looked or felt differently Wednesday in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Championships, one constant remains — Brooke Biermann at the top of the leaderboard.

The Lafayette senior fired a 1-under-par 71 to capture the conference tournament title by seven strokes in her final go at it.

Biermann, a Michigan State recruit and the defending Class 2 champion, won her second conference title after also capturing one as a sophomore. As both a freshman and junior, she finished in second place, one shot back of Seckman’s Claire Solovic, who now is a freshman at Central Missouri.

“It feels nice to win conference,” Biermann said. “Claire isn’t here, but it always is a battle. Just to win is nice.”

Biermann sat at 1 over through 13 holes, but birdies on 14 and 15 and pars the rest of the way sealed her under-par round.