Biermann fires 1-under 71 for conference title; Summit wins fourth consecutive team crown

Katrina Clark’s sentiments were undoubtedly shared by everyone at Crescent Farms Golf Club.
“It’s good just to be out here again,” the Lafayette girls golf coach said. “Just walking out to the course, I’m like, ‘This is exciting,’ because we haven’t had any 18-hole events yet.”
But even if things may have looked or felt differently Wednesday in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Championships, one constant remains — Brooke Biermann at the top of the leaderboard.
The Lafayette senior fired a 1-under-par 71 to capture the conference tournament title by seven strokes in her final go at it.
Biermann, a Michigan State recruit and the defending Class 2 champion, won her second conference title after also capturing one as a sophomore. As both a freshman and junior, she finished in second place, one shot back of Seckman’s Claire Solovic, who now is a freshman at Central Missouri.
“It feels nice to win conference,” Biermann said. “Claire isn’t here, but it always is a battle. Just to win is nice.”
Biermann sat at 1 over through 13 holes, but birdies on 14 and 15 and pars the rest of the way sealed her under-par round.
“It was sort of tough (windy) conditions and I just didn’t feel like I was making a lot of putts, so to finish under par and to finish 2 under for the last five holes is nice,” Biermann said. “I struggled in the middle. I don’t know why. Maybe I just lost concentration. But then I was able to sort of reel it back in. That was nice to get that and finish under par.”
Most, if not all, of the seven teams participating in the Yellow Pool conference championships were seeing their first tournament action of the season.
One of those teams, Summit, used its trio of experienced senior leaders, to compile a team score of 335, finishing three strokes ahead of Lafayette to earn its fourth consecutive conference tournament title.
“It’s very exciting for us,” Falcons senior Danika Stilwell said. “This was our fourth year in a row winning conference, which was kind of a goal we had all season. I’m just so grateful that we’re all able to be out here playing together with everything going on.”
Stilwell (78) and fellow seniors Isabelle Thrall (81) and Katie Schreiner (85) each captured a spot in the individual top 11, making the Falcons the only team to do so.
Summit also got solid performances from its Nos. 4 and 5 golfers in Marissa Thrall (91) and Maddie Gregston (109), respectively, to help aid the victory. Those two Falcons golfers are freshmen and have been helped along by the team’s three senior leaders.
“They are probably the most dedicated senior class I’ve had. All three of them,” Summit coach Corey Choate said. “I can count on one hand how many times they’ve missed practice or anything for four years. They’re committed, they’re dedicated and they work at their game over the summer and on the weekends. I’m just happy for them.”
Stilwell’s 78 tied her with Ladue senior Grace Claney for second place individually. Stilwell, who shot an even-par 36 on the front nine, was awarded the second-place medal on a scorecard tiebreaker.
“I played really good on the front,” Stilwell said. “On the back, I missed three or four 2-footers. If I just clean that up a little bit, I’m really happy with the way I played.”
Besides Biermann’s under-par day, Lafayette had contributions from a quartet of juniors in Kate Worley (86), Caitlin Przybylski (88), Caroline Boyette (93) and Grace Stafford (97), as the Lancers came close to the Falcons for a second successive conference tournament.
Last year, Summit edged Lafayette by five strokes at Crescent Farms.
“We definitely had the goal of winning. To come three strokes shy is always kind of a hard pill to swallow just because three strokes between a whole team is nothing,” Clark said. “I think the girls were not pleased really because we definitely wanted to get first, but honestly, it’s our first 18-hole tournament, so I’m happy with our scores.”
Regardless of where the Lancers finished, Biermann was just happy to be back out on the course with her teammates in a tournament setting
“It’s crazy that conference is our first tournament,” she said. “It’s definitely different. It was nice. And I was proud of how my team played. Tournament golf is a lot different than just a nine-hole match, so for them to go out here and play well, it’s pretty cool.”
