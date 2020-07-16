Biermann goes under par in final round to earn top-10 finish at AJGA St. Louis Junior

ALTON — When Brooke Biermann was first learning to play golf, her grandfather gave her a package of yellow golf balls.
Not long after, the man she affectionately called “Grampy” died.
Biermann drained her first hole-in-one at age 9 with a yellow golf ball. She has been using one ever since.
“It’s just a tradition for me to remember him always. He’s the one who got me started,” Biermann said. “I know it’s different, but I have so many good vibes with a yellow ball.”
Biermann channeled those yellow vibes into a 2-under-par 70 in the final round of the American Junior Golf Association’s St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament to earn a three-day total of 221 and a top-10 finish at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course on Thursday.
Lynn Lim from Gallatin, Tennessee, won the tournament at 11-under par (205), Eubin Shim (207) of Waco, Texas, finished second and Grace Kilcrease (213) of Springdale, Arkansas, finished third.
After 12 birdies and one bogey during the first two rounds, Lim eyed the AJGA girls tournament record of 16 under but found some rough patches in the final round, shooting even par.
“(Thursday) was one of those not-so-great days. Putts weren’t falling and I was making a few more mistakes than I should have, but I just had to keep my focus and stay in the moment,” said Lim, a rising high school junior verbally committed to Vanderbilt University.
Biermann, who finished in a tie for ninth place with Bridget O’Keefe of Palo Alto, California, had putting troubles during the first two days that prevented her from climbing higher on the leaderboard. But she found her stroke on the greens on the final day.
“When I got (on the practice green), I hit more putts than usual and just tried to bring confidence to my putting,” Biermann said. “I just needed to loosen up a little and I putted it so much better.”
Biermann, a Michigan State pledge, was cruising at 1-under par at the turn when her yellow ball became the topic of conversation on hole No. 10. A player in the group in front of her hit the wrong ball by mistake and it caused a delay of over 10 minutes while rules officials sorted out the details.
“I don’t have that problem,” Biermann joked. “I see that yellow ball and I say, ‘That’s definitely mine.’ ”
The delay did not affect the rising Lafayette High senior. She birdied No. 10 to get to 2-under par before her putter failed her for the first and only time on the 12th hole. A tough, downhill 4-footer rimmed out and produced the only bogey of the day. During the first two rounds, mishaps on the green stayed on Biermann’s mind. In the final round, she did not let that happen.
“The past two days I let (a missed putt) rattle me for the rest of the round, but I think I did a better job shaking off the bad today,” Biermann said.
Biermann drained a 10-footer for birdie on No. 16, and as a punctuation mark, finished her round by sinking a downhill, 8-foot par putt that painted the circumference of the cup in yellow before finally dropping in.
“It was a fun day,” Biermann said.
Penn State commit Drew Nienhaus continued her excellent play with a 1-over-par 73 to place 11th with a three-day total of 222, and her St. Joseph’s Academy teammate Nicole Rallo shot a final round 75.
Rallo struggled earlier in the tournament but came into the final round with a new mentality. She played the front side at 2-under-par with three birdies on her scorecard.
“I just said that I was going to relax and play golf. Putts fell, I stuck some greens and it was going really well,” said Rallo, who has verbally committed to the University of Central Missouri.
As St. Joseph’s senior golfers, Nienhaus and Rallo are looking for a fourth successive Class 2 girls state championship and are optimistic that the fall golf season will go off without a hitch.
“If we have a season, I will be beyond ecstatic,” Rallo said. “We’ve made it this far and we deserve one more year. This is going to be one of the best teams that we’ve had.”
Added Nienhaus, “Being able to go to school and being able to play golf is all I want.”
