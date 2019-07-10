Wildwood's Brooke Biermann continued her impressive summer of golf Tuesday by making the cut in the 44th Girls Junior PGA Championship.
Biermann, who begins her junior year at Lafayette High next month, qualified for the tournament's final 36 holes by shooting 1-under-par 139 through the first two rounds Tuesday and Wednesday at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford.
She made the cut by six shots after firing a 1-under 69 in Tuesday's first round and an even-par 70 in Wednesday's second round.
Three other players with area ties fell short of the cut at 5-over.
Drew Nienhaus, who has played for St. Joseph's Class 2 state title-winning teams the last two seasons, and Riley Lewis of Edwardsville both finished seven shots back of the cut line at 152.
Lewis, who was the Gateway Section's points qualifier, shot identical rounds of 76. Nienhaus fired a 3-over 73 in the second round after opening with a 79.
Also, Kylee Vaughan of McLeansboro, Ill., missed the cut after shooting 156 in the opening two rounds. Vaughan, who finished 12th in the Illinois Class 1A state tournament last fall for Hamilton County High, advanced to the national tournament by winning the Gateway Sectional qualifier.
Biermann is tied for 20th heading into the final two rounds. She is scheduled to tee off at 9:29 a.m. Thursday in the third round along with a pair of North Carolina golfers — Nicole Adam and Katherine Schuster, who like Biermann sit at 1-under.
Earlier this summer, Biermann reached the semifinals of the 93rd Women's Western Amateur Junior Championship in Carmel, Ind.
She also won a qualifier in Quincy to take part in the 71st U.S. Girls' Junior Championship from July 22-27 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
In Hartford, Biermann is seeking to improve on a 31st-place finish from last year's Girls Junior PGA Championship.
Rose Zhang of Irvine, Calif., is the tournament leader at 10-under-par 130. Zhang was last year's runner-up and won the 42nd Girls Junior PGA Championship title at St. Albans Country Club.