Birdie on final hole locks down Class 4 runner-up spot for St. Joseph's Arro

“That was really interesting,” Andrews said. “It was really like the same thing. I just had one bogey on the front and the rest pars. I'm happy with how I played both days.”

Senior Mia Rallo rebounded from a frustrating first round in which she carded a 10-over 82 to post a 1-over 73 in the final round, tying her with two other players for the best second-day score.

“Pretty much, I just stayed focused. It was my last tournament and I said I'm just going to have fun,” said Rallo, who achieved all-state (top 15) status all four years. “On the driving range, I felt good. I don't ever really listen to music, but I listened to music and I was in my zone. The putter was really going today, which kept me calm. And then ball-striking was really good.”

Andrews, for one, was thrilled one of the players she looks up to on her team rallied to finish strong in her final high school tournament.

“That's awesome,” Andrews said. “I talked to her this morning and she said, 'I'm not nervous today. It's gonna be fine.' I'm really proud of her.”

Three other area players also achieved all-state finishes.

Lafayette's Addy Surber amassed a two-day score of 157 to finish in 11th place, the best showing of any freshman in Class 4.