Birdie on final hole locks down Class 4 runner-up spot for St. Joseph's Arro

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fist pump said it all for Izzy Arro.
The St. Joseph's Academy senior standout sank a 25-foot birdie on No. 18 during Tuesday's final round of the Missouri Class 4 girls golf state tournament at Rivercut Golf Course to give her a 5-over 77 for the day and a two-day total of 4-over 148, cementing a runner-up finish by one stroke over Rock Bridge's Siena Minor.
“Actually, I did not think I was still in second. I thought I was way down there,” Arro said. “None of my putts were dropping all day, so to make that one to end my high school career was pretty fun.”
Arro started the day trailing first-round leader Bailey Burkett of Liberty North by just one stroke. That deficit grew by as much as six strokes at one point before Arro rallied to trim it back down to three and ultimately finished five strokes behind Burkett and one ahead of Minor.
“Starting on hole 14, I knew I needed to par out and I ended up parring out except for No. 17, which I ended up bogeying, but I made it up with a birdie (on 18),” Arro said. “It all worked out.”
Arro's effort helped St. Joe's extend its record with a sixth consecutive team title. She was one of three Angels to finish in the top 10 individually, which ended up being the area's three best finishes.
Junior Rylie Andrews had a remarkably consistent two days at Rivercut, shooting matching scores of 37-40-77 on both days to finish with a two-day total of 154, which put her in a tie for eighth place.
“That was really interesting,” Andrews said. “It was really like the same thing. I just had one bogey on the front and the rest pars. I'm happy with how I played both days.”
Senior Mia Rallo rebounded from a frustrating first round in which she carded a 10-over 82 to post a 1-over 73 in the final round, tying her with two other players for the best second-day score.
“Pretty much, I just stayed focused. It was my last tournament and I said I'm just going to have fun,” said Rallo, who achieved all-state (top 15) status all four years. “On the driving range, I felt good. I don't ever really listen to music, but I listened to music and I was in my zone. The putter was really going today, which kept me calm. And then ball-striking was really good.”
Andrews, for one, was thrilled one of the players she looks up to on her team rallied to finish strong in her final high school tournament.
“That's awesome,” Andrews said. “I talked to her this morning and she said, 'I'm not nervous today. It's gonna be fine.' I'm really proud of her.”
Three other area players also achieved all-state finishes.
Lafayette's Addy Surber amassed a two-day score of 157 to finish in 11th place, the best showing of any freshman in Class 4.
“I had no bad holes, I was just playing bogey golf out there,” Surber said. “I didn't play too well today. My putting was really bad. I wasn't making any of my putts. I had no birdies. I just kind of lost it today.”
Like Surber, Eureka sophomore Emma Parker couldn't quite match her first-day score, but she still ended up with a two-day total of 158 to finish 12th.
“It's way better than I did last year, so it's an improvement,” said Parker, who tied for 33rd as a freshman. “On my back nine, my putting was what killed me today, I think. I hit some good shots. I'm proud of the way I hit the ball, but my chipping and putting could improve a little bit, so I can cut some of those strokes down.”
One year ago, Peyton Cusick frustratingly finished one stroke out of an all-state spot. The Marquette junior was not happy with how her final round went Tuesday and, when she stepped off the course, she again sat right on the edge of a top-15 finish, a development that left her in a somewhat emotional state.
“It's kind of painful because I don't know how everyone else is playing,” Cusick said.
As it turns out, Cusick's two-day total of 160 was enough to put her in a tie for 13th, two strokes into an all-state spot.
“Honestly, I don't feel like I deserve it today,” she said. “I couldn't put anything together. My driving was fine, but everything else just would not work.”