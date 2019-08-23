The reigning All-Metro girls golfer of the year went 8-0 in dual matches, claimed a pair of regular-season tournaments, won district and sectional titles by six and eight strokes, respectively, and topped it off by garnering her second consecutive top-four performance at the state tournament with a second-place finish in Class 2.
