By one shot, St. Joseph's becomes Missouri's first girls golf team to win five state titles in a row

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Nicole Rallo was a nervous wreck.
After knocking the first two out of bounds, the St. Joseph's senior ended up having to play three tee shots on her final high school golf hole and was concerned a high score would sway her team's nip-and-tuck battle for yet another state title toward the way of rival Notre Dame de Sion.
But Rallo composed herself and rallied to card an 8 on the final hole. That ended up being a key moment as the Angels edged the Storm by one stroke Tuesday afternoon at Dalhousie Golf Club to win their fifth consecutive state team championship and the first in Missouri's new Class 4.
“Going into that hole, I was very proud of how I turned it around and I never let myself go,” Rallo said. “And as soon as I lost those two balls, I'm like I can't let this be the moment where I lose myself. Don't get me wrong, my eyes were watering because I was so distraught on what was going on. I felt the pressure because I knew something was up. I was like I can't give up for them. I'm not doing it for myself anymore, I'm doing it for them. That's pretty much what I did.”
St. Joseph's compiled a team score of 306 to narrowly edge Notre Dame de Sion's 307.
In extending their own state record with a 10th title, the Angels did something no other girls golf team has ever done in Missouri by capturing their fifth consecutive crown, the first four of which came in Class 2.
“That was our goal from the very beginning of the year because we knew it was a state record,” St. Joseph's coach Carol Fromuth said. “They really did dig deep (Tuesday). Our goal was to be calm and focused. And I think they certainly took to those words and kept with it and that's what made it happen.”
Rallo and fellow senior Drew Nienhaus join 2019 graduate Grace Aromando as the only Angels to be a part of four successive state championship teams.
After Nienhaus wrapped up the Angels' day, Aromando greeted the team with a phone call from Florida, where she now plays college golf.
“To win a fourth state championship and also have five in a row, I'm really happy about that,” Nienhaus said. “This year, this season was not what we expected. It was definitely a wild one. A couple weeks ago, we didn't even know if we were going to have a season. I'm really happy and proud of them all.”
Rain washed away Monday's opening round, so 18 holes Tuesday was all the Angels had to try to earn their record crown.
The Angels landed four golfers in the individual top 10, with junior Mia Rallo's 1-over-par 74 leading the way in third. Nienhaus and junior Izzy Arro tied for fifth at 3-over 76, while Nicole Rallo finished in a tie for 10th with a 7-over 80.
Notre Dame de Sion's Megan Propeck was the medalist with a 6-under 67. Caroline Gioncondo shot 78 and was eighth, Lia Johnson tied for 10th with an 80 and Sophia McClure's 82, which tied for 15th, rounded out the Storm's scoring.
Unbeknownst to Nienhaus, she needed to sink her par putt on No. 18 to avoid her team being tied with the Storm.
“I did not know I needed to par 18 to win the state championship. It was a good thing I did not know,” she said. “I was nervous on 18, I'm not going to lie. I was also thinking at the same time that this would be my last high school hole. I was about to cry, but thankfully I managed.”
When the Angels found out Nienhaus' par putt on 18 gave them a one-stroke victory, bedlam ensued.
“I was so nervous. I was crying. I was laughing. I couldn't get myself together after I found out she sunk the par putt and it was finalized,” Nicole Rallo said. “I'm speechless. I don't have words for it. But I'm so proud of all of us. I couldn't have asked for a better team or a better coach.”
Lafayette finished fifth in the team standings with a 359 and Eureka was seventh at 395.
St. Joseph's task for a sixth consecutive title next season will fall on the shoulders of Mia Rallo and Arro, who both stepped up their game this season, especially in the postseason.
“We have big shoes to fill,” Mia Rallo said. “I really think we have another chance. Personally, I feel like we're going to be solid again. This winter and summer, we just need to get even better than we already are. I'm excited.”
Sophomore Rylie Andrews had a solid score of 88 in her first state tournament in the No. 5 spot. She will also be counted on to be a big contributor in the next title quest.
“It was a great experience,” she said. “Last year (at state), watching and seeing how everyone was doing their shots, I learned so much and this year I could do it on the actual course.”
Arro said the Angels will be ready for what comes next.
“There's big shoes to step into, but I feel like we have a pretty solid team,” she said. “Knowing that we all did good as a team today and we can carry that on to next season will be important.”
