By one shot, St. Joseph's becomes Missouri's first girls golf team to win five state titles in a row

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Nicole Rallo was a nervous wreck.

After knocking the first two out of bounds, the St. Joseph's senior ended up having to play three tee shots on her final high school golf hole and was concerned a high score would sway her team's nip-and-tuck battle for yet another state title toward the way of rival Notre Dame de Sion.

But Rallo composed herself and rallied to card an 8 on the final hole. That ended up being a key moment as the Angels edged the Storm by one stroke Tuesday afternoon at Dalhousie Golf Club to win their fifth consecutive state team championship and the first in Missouri's new Class 4.

“Going into that hole, I was very proud of how I turned it around and I never let myself go,” Rallo said. “And as soon as I lost those two balls, I'm like I can't let this be the moment where I lose myself. Don't get me wrong, my eyes were watering because I was so distraught on what was going on. I felt the pressure because I knew something was up. I was like I can't give up for them. I'm not doing it for myself anymore, I'm doing it for them. That's pretty much what I did.”

St. Joseph's compiled a team score of 306 to narrowly edge Notre Dame de Sion's 307.