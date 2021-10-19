Clark leads Webster Groves to second-place team finish

“We all knew we didn’t play our best yesterday, but we were (two) strokes back of second,” said Clark, who took 10th place at last year’s championship. “A lot of people were frustrated with how we played. We knew Springfield Catholic was very good so we kind of let that goal go, but we knew if we played well we could come home with second. That is very big for our school.”

The day started on a high note for the runners-up when No. 5 golfer Emma Norton chipped in for par on her first hole of the day. She shot 117 on day one, but carded 98 on the second day.

The Nakatani sisters were the next two finishers for the Statesmen, with Cate tying for 28th and Ellie tying for 31st – two shots back of her sister.

Two other local golfers earned all-state honors. Parkway West’s Kylie Secrest (tied for 8th/164) and Liberty’s Kyndall Stubblefield (tied for 14th/171)

In her second trip to state, Secrest not only improved her finish (27th), she also closed on a high note. She sank a 10-foot putt on No. 18 to close the round, which got a large applause from the gallery.