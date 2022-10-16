 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 1

Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament

A squirrel watches the action during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

At Country Club of Missouri, Columbia; par 72

Monday-Tuesday, 36 holes

TEAM QUALIFIERS

Clever, Gallatin, Greenwood, Maysville, New Bloomfield, Northeast Cairo, Tarkio, Tipton

AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

Duchesne: Madison Denker

St. Pius X: Hannah Hovis

