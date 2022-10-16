At Country Club of Missouri, Columbia; par 72
Monday-Tuesday, 36 holes
TEAM QUALIFIERS
Clever, Gallatin, Greenwood, Maysville, New Bloomfield, Northeast Cairo, Tarkio, Tipton
AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Duchesne: Madison Denker
St. Pius X: Hannah Hovis
