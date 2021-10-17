 Skip to main content
Class 2
Class 2

Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament

Clayton's Natalie Noonan watches her tee shot during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

At Columbia Country Club, Columbia; par 71

AREA TEAM QUALIFIERS

Ursuline: Morgan Franke; Grace Theiss; Molly Fagan; Taylor Wuennenberg; Leah Barnes

Visitation: Grace Fagan; Avery McLaughlin; Lucy Trover; Ava Sanford; Reese Robson

OTHER TEAM QUALIFIERS

Eldon, Helias, Kirksville, Nevada, Smithville, Warrensburg

AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

Clayton: Natalie Noonan

Incarnate Word: Ava Von Almen; Lindsey Salem; Grace Hebenheimer

Notre Dame: Sarah Appelbaum

St. Dominic: Annabelle Bush; Caitlyn Smith

Warrenton: Sam Butkovich; Merrick Owens

Westminster: Ellie Johnson; Kate Nall; Sophie Nall

