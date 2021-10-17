At Columbia Country Club, Columbia; par 71
AREA TEAM QUALIFIERS
Ursuline: Morgan Franke; Grace Theiss; Molly Fagan; Taylor Wuennenberg; Leah Barnes
Visitation: Grace Fagan; Avery McLaughlin; Lucy Trover; Ava Sanford; Reese Robson
OTHER TEAM QUALIFIERS
Eldon, Helias, Kirksville, Nevada, Smithville, Warrensburg
AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Clayton: Natalie Noonan
Incarnate Word: Ava Von Almen; Lindsey Salem; Grace Hebenheimer
Notre Dame: Sarah Appelbaum
St. Dominic: Annabelle Bush; Caitlyn Smith
Warrenton: Sam Butkovich; Merrick Owens
Westminster: Ellie Johnson; Kate Nall; Sophie Nall
