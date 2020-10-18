 Skip to main content
Class 3
Class 3

Accelerated Tour at Whitmoor: Final round

Isabelle Thrall follows her tee shot on the 12th hole during an Accelerated Golf Tour Tournament on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Whitmoor Country Club in Weldon Spring, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

(Monday-Tuesday, 36 holes)

At Twin Hills Golf & Country Club, Joplin

Area teams

Cor Jesu: Paige Dolreny, Claire Huether, G.G. Rogers, Ainsley Burns

St. Dominic: Kennedy Mueller, Madeline Kennedy, Emily Baird, Jenna Rankey

Summit: Katherine Schreiner, Danika Stilwell, Isabelle Thrall, Maurissa Thrall

Area individuals

Fort Zumwalt South: Ava LaPosha, Sophia Welch

Ladue: Lindsey Byer, Grace Claney, Meera Upadhyay

Liberty: Kelly Karre, Kyndall Stubblefield, Madalyn Breckenridge

Parkway Central: Campbell Marino, Amelia Marino

Parkway West: Kylie Secrest

Washington: Mia Lanemann

Webster Groves: Jenna Clark, Sarah Ewing

