(Monday-Tuesday, 36 holes)
At Twin Hills Golf & Country Club, Joplin
Area teams
Cor Jesu: Paige Dolreny, Claire Huether, G.G. Rogers, Ainsley Burns
St. Dominic: Kennedy Mueller, Madeline Kennedy, Emily Baird, Jenna Rankey
Summit: Katherine Schreiner, Danika Stilwell, Isabelle Thrall, Maurissa Thrall
Area individuals
Fort Zumwalt South: Ava LaPosha, Sophia Welch
Ladue: Lindsey Byer, Grace Claney, Meera Upadhyay
Liberty: Kelly Karre, Kyndall Stubblefield, Madalyn Breckenridge
Parkway Central: Campbell Marino, Amelia Marino
Parkway West: Kylie Secrest
Washington: Mia Lanemann
Webster Groves: Jenna Clark, Sarah Ewing
