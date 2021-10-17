At Meadow Lake Acres, New Bloomfield; par 72
AREA TEAM QUALIFIERS
Ladue: Kacy Spratt; Raegan Helm; Meera Upadhyay; Gwendelyn Griffith
Webster Groves: Jenna Clark; Sarah Ewing; Catherine Nakatani; Eleanor Nakatani; Emma Norton
OTHER TEAM QUALIFIERS
Glendale, Platte County, Pembroke Hill Rolla, Springfield Catholic, Tolton, Willard
AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Fort Zumwalt East: Brianna Klobe
Fort Zumwalt North: Elizabeth Bigler
Fort Zumwalt South: Ava LaPosha; Abby Hacker; Maddie Wolf
Liberty: Kyndall Stubblefield; Sophie Chenot
Mehlville: Katelyn Burch
Nerinx Hall: Zoe Geiser; Samantha Dreher
Parkway Central: Carine Heller
Parkway North: Frederique Weiss
Parkway West: Kylie Secrest; Caroline Bergh; Gabriella Badami