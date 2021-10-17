 Skip to main content
Class 3
Class 3

Lindbergh Invitational

Meera Upadhyay of Ladue hits her tee shot at the Lindbergh Invitational Golf Tournament at The Links at The Links at Dardenne in O'Fallon, Missouri on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Paul Baillargeon/ Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

At Meadow Lake Acres, New Bloomfield; par 72

AREA TEAM QUALIFIERS

Ladue: Kacy Spratt; Raegan Helm; Meera Upadhyay; Gwendelyn Griffith

Webster Groves: Jenna Clark; Sarah Ewing; Catherine Nakatani; Eleanor Nakatani; Emma Norton

OTHER TEAM QUALIFIERS

Glendale, Platte County, Pembroke Hill Rolla, Springfield Catholic, Tolton, Willard

AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

Fort Zumwalt East: Brianna Klobe

Fort Zumwalt North: Elizabeth Bigler

Fort Zumwalt South: Ava LaPosha; Abby Hacker; Maddie Wolf

Liberty: Kyndall Stubblefield; Sophie Chenot

Mehlville: Katelyn Burch

Nerinx Hall: Zoe Geiser; Samantha Dreher

Parkway Central: Carine Heller

Parkway North: Frederique Weiss

Parkway West: Kylie Secrest; Caroline Bergh; Gabriella Badami

Summit: Maurissa Thrall; Madeline Gregston

Washington: Molly Buschmann

