Class 4 state tournament cancels opening round, will decide titles over 18 holes

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Kylee Hormuth had a clear goal once she vacated Dalhousie Golf Club.
“A shower and getting out of wet clothes,” the Francis Howell senior golfer said.
Such was the mindset of all 72 golfers during the first round of Monday's Missouri Class 4 Girls Golf State Championships after a day of soaking rain and cold temperatures produced a 30-minute delay at the start of the day, another 1-hour, 20-minute delay just after noon and one final brief delay that ultimately resulted in the first round becoming a complete washout.
“The first time we were out there, it was cold and rainy, so it was tough. This last time, it wasn't that bad because I don't think it is as cold now,” Lindbergh senior Sofia Gamayo said. “It's just the rain picked up a lot. It's very wet everywhere. You're getting no roll. I changed during the break and I'm soaked again.”
The state finalists will return Tuesday morning at Dalhousie as if Monday never happened. The players will have the same pairings and tee times as Monday, as the inaugural Class 4 girls tournament will become an 18-hole, one-day affair.
“It's not ideal. We'd like to have a 36-hole tournament, but we can't control mother nature,” said Kerwin Urhahn, executive director of the Missouri State High School Activities Association. “If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we have to go with the flow. So, that's what we're doing.”
The last 18-hole girls state tournament was in Class 1 in 2017. The last time the large-school state tournament was reduced to one day was Class 2 in 2014.
Wacky late October weather seems to follow the state tournament around like a loyal dog.
“It's the fourth year in a row it's been like this. My first year, it was hot the first day and then freezing rain the second. My second year, there was a frost warning. Last year, it was high winds,” Hormuth said. “Every girl has earned her spot here. And I know that there's good girls out here. But, it's showing you could be good at golf, but these conditions will break you down.”
Many players greeted the news of a clean slate with an enthusiastic cheer.
“I'm pretty relieved. I wasn't playing very great at all today,” Marquette sophomore Peyton Cusick said. “It was pretty tough. We were playing the ball down, so you don't get any relief if you have mud or dirt on your ball. The ground is sopping wet. You're sopping wet. You have so many layers on, it's hard to swing in general.”
One player who was probably not happy about the washout was Jackson junior Ella Overstreet, who had tamed her home course at Dalhousie to the tune of 2-under par and a three-shot lead after just nine holes.
“Ella was doing well. I feel so bad for Ella,” St. Joseph's senior Drew Nienhaus said. “I was so happy for her. It really sucks for those people who were doing well today.”
Nienhaus was one of those people doing well early with a score of 1-over through nine holes.
“For the conditions of the day, I was grinding it out. I was really pushing it. I just really kept it together today because I knew I needed to,” she said. “It's going to be interesting. Half of my team in there is happy and the other half is like, 'That might have killed us.' I know at least for me, I'm going to have to go out and play the same game.”
Playing the same game they were used to all season was a hard thing to do Monday for golfers dodging huge rain drops and lugging around wet clothes and clubs.
“It's a lot different from everything that we're used to,” Francis Howell senior Hannah Inchiostro said. “You kind of just have to change and modify really everything we've done up to this point. You just have to take it shot by shot and focus on getting it forward.”
Vikings coach Jason Ruth said he was worried about where the girls were at mentally.
“Because I'm uncomfortable and I don't have to hit any golf shots,” he said. “They're layered up, soaking wet, trying to play the best golf they can and whether the shots are going their way or not, they still hang it all on their shoulders and think that they're doing something wrong when, in the end, really you have to chalk some of it up to the conditions. This is state and it is the best of the best, but it just takes one wrong shot or one wrong puddle that you step in to send you down the wrong path.”
For Nienhaus, she will try to duplicate the good vibes she had going on Monday, which she hopes will lead to good things for her individually and for her team as the Angels will shoot for their fifth consecutive team state championship.
If St. Joseph's does indeed do what no team in the state of Missouri has ever done, they will have to do it in a fashion they did not have to do in any of the previous four.
And that would just about be par for the course these days.
“2020 and my golf season has just been insane,” Nienhaus said. “This is just the icing on the cake.”
