Class 4
Class 4

Class 4 District 2 Tournament

St. Joseph's Drew Nienhaus hits her approach to the 11th green during the Class 4 District 2 girls golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Links at Dardenne in Dardenne Prairie, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

(Monday-Tuesday, 36 holes)

At Dalhousie Golf Club, Cape Girardeau

Area teams

Eureka: Emma Parker, Sarah Biscan, Grace Schlabach, Nicole Shirley

Lafayette: Brooke Biermann, Caroline Boyette, Katherine Worley, Grace Stafford

St. Joseph's: Mia Rallo, Nicole Rallo, Izzy Arro, Drew Nienhaus, Rylie Andrews

Area individuals

Fox: Amelia Chapman

Fort Zumwalt West: Ryen Tindall, Laura Arand, Mackenzie Christen

Francis Howell: Hannah Inchiostro, Kylee Hormuth

Holt: Viviana Boix, Alex Hiebert

Kirkwood: Morgan Gindler, Riley Forinash

Lindbergh: Sofia Gamayo

Marquette: Peyton Cusick, Catherine Cronin, Skylar Goring

MICDS: Kate Mikulec

Northwest-Cedar Hill: Annaston Reitz,

Timberland: Gabi Rettinghaus, Lucy Porzenski

