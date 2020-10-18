(Monday-Tuesday, 36 holes)
At Dalhousie Golf Club, Cape Girardeau
Area teams
Eureka: Emma Parker, Sarah Biscan, Grace Schlabach, Nicole Shirley
Lafayette: Brooke Biermann, Caroline Boyette, Katherine Worley, Grace Stafford
St. Joseph's: Mia Rallo, Nicole Rallo, Izzy Arro, Drew Nienhaus, Rylie Andrews
Area individuals
Fox: Amelia Chapman
Fort Zumwalt West: Ryen Tindall, Laura Arand, Mackenzie Christen
Francis Howell: Hannah Inchiostro, Kylee Hormuth
Holt: Viviana Boix, Alex Hiebert
Kirkwood: Morgan Gindler, Riley Forinash
Lindbergh: Sofia Gamayo
Marquette: Peyton Cusick, Catherine Cronin, Skylar Goring
MICDS: Kate Mikulec
Northwest-Cedar Hill: Annaston Reitz,
Timberland: Gabi Rettinghaus, Lucy Porzenski
