 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Class 4

  • 0
Class 4 District 2 girls golf tournament

Timberland's Gabby Rettinghaus reacts to her putt during the Class 4 District 2 girls golf tournament on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Crescent Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

At Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, Joplin; par 72

Monday-Tuesday, 36 holes

AREA TEAM QUALIFIERS

Cor Jesu: Claire Huether; Paige Dolrenry; Addison McGahan; Allison Karcher 

Francis Howell: Brooke Lewis; Brooke Inchiostro; Hannah Mottert; Jordyn Campbell; Ellie Garavaglia

Marquette: Peyton Cusick; Miranda Linenbroker; Parker Brandt; Noelle Breitenwischer

St. Joseph's: Rylie Andrews; Isabella Buckley; Catherine Cronin; KC Lenox; Maggie Drozda

OTHER TEAM QUALIFIERS

Blue Springs South, Jackson, Kickapoo, Liberty North, Springfield Catholic

People are also reading…

AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

Eureka: Emma Parker

Fort Zumwalt West: Cydney Beckmann

Francis Howell Central: Adrienne Emrick

Francis Howell North: Leah Heischmidt; Alyssa Perkins; Liza Burgos 

John Burroughs: Kimberly Zhang

Lafayette: Addy Surber

Liberty: Kyndall Stubblefield; Madelyn Breckenridge 

Lindbergh: Reese Reinhardt

Oakville: Sarah Hinkamp

Timberland: Lauren Meindl; Gabby Rettinghaus

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A golf breakthrough for Edwardsville, a record night at Kirkwood: Our Athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News