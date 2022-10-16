At Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, Joplin; par 72
Monday-Tuesday, 36 holes
AREA TEAM QUALIFIERS
Cor Jesu: Claire Huether; Paige Dolrenry; Addison McGahan; Allison Karcher
Francis Howell: Brooke Lewis; Brooke Inchiostro; Hannah Mottert; Jordyn Campbell; Ellie Garavaglia
Marquette: Peyton Cusick; Miranda Linenbroker; Parker Brandt; Noelle Breitenwischer
St. Joseph's: Rylie Andrews; Isabella Buckley; Catherine Cronin; KC Lenox; Maggie Drozda
OTHER TEAM QUALIFIERS
Blue Springs South, Jackson, Kickapoo, Liberty North, Springfield Catholic
AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Eureka: Emma Parker
Fort Zumwalt West: Cydney Beckmann
Francis Howell Central: Adrienne Emrick
Francis Howell North: Leah Heischmidt; Alyssa Perkins; Liza Burgos
John Burroughs: Kimberly Zhang
Lafayette: Addy Surber
Liberty: Kyndall Stubblefield; Madelyn Breckenridge
Lindbergh: Reese Reinhardt
Oakville: Sarah Hinkamp
Timberland: Lauren Meindl; Gabby Rettinghaus