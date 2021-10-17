(Monday-Tuesday, 36 holes)
At Rivercut Golf Course, Springfield; par 72
AREA TEAM QUALIFIERS
Cor Jesu: Allison Karcher; G.G. Rogers; Paige Dolrenry; Ainsley Burns; Claire Huether
Lafayette: Addy Surber; Grace Stafford; Caroline Boyette; Kate Worley
Marquette: Peyton Cusick; Amanda Tichenor; Lauren Prys; Miranda Linenbroker
St. Joseph's: Mia Rallo; Isabella Arro; Rylie Andrews; KC Lenox; Ellie Davenport
Timberland: Lucy Porzinski; Gabby Rettinghaus; Lauren Meindl; Chloe Thiel
OTHER TEAM QUALIFIERS
Jackson, Liberty North, Raymore-Peculiar, Rock Bridge, St. Teresa's
AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Eureka: Emma Parker
Francis Howell: Lindsay Reilmann; Hannah Mottert
Holt: Viviana Boix; Cam Bollinger
John Burroughs: Kimberly Zhang; Teresa Jiang