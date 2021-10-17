 Skip to main content
Class 4
Class 4

Class 4 District 1 girls golf tournament

Cor Jesu’s Paige Dolrenry hits the ball off the tee during the Class 4 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Paradise Valley Golf Tail Course in High Ridge, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

(Monday-Tuesday, 36 holes)

At Rivercut Golf Course, Springfield; par 72

AREA TEAM QUALIFIERS

Cor Jesu: Allison Karcher; G.G. Rogers; Paige Dolrenry; Ainsley Burns; Claire Huether

Lafayette: Addy Surber; Grace Stafford; Caroline Boyette; Kate Worley

Marquette: Peyton Cusick; Amanda Tichenor; Lauren Prys; Miranda Linenbroker

St. Joseph's: Mia Rallo; Isabella Arro; Rylie Andrews; KC Lenox; Ellie Davenport

Timberland: Lucy Porzinski; Gabby Rettinghaus; Lauren Meindl; Chloe Thiel

OTHER TEAM QUALIFIERS

Jackson, Liberty North, Raymore-Peculiar, Rock Bridge, St. Teresa's

AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

Eureka: Emma Parker

Francis Howell: Lindsay Reilmann; Hannah Mottert

Holt: Viviana Boix; Cam Bollinger

John Burroughs: Kimberly Zhang; Teresa Jiang

Kirkwood: Riley Forinash

Lindbergh: Reese Reinhardt

MICDS: Katie Mikulec

