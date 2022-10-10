'Colorful' round results in Andrews' first district title as St. Joseph's win eighth team crown in a row

WENTZVILLE — Rylie Andrews had quite an adventurous round of golf Monday, but it all evened out for her with a victorious end.

The St. Joseph's senior fired an even-par 71 in the Class 4 District 1 girls golf tournament at The Golf Club of Wentzville to capture individual medalist honors and win her first district title.

Andrews moved on to the Class 4 state tournament for the fourth time in her high school career. The Class 4 tourney is set for Oct. 17-18 at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club in Joplin.

“Definitely one of my goals this year was to try to win a couple tournaments, so having districts be one of those tournaments is so exciting,” she said. “I was hitting and putting the ball well and my mental game was really strong.”

Andrews' route to an even-par round was a very unique one, as she carded seven birdies, an eagle and four double bogeys.

“It was very colorful for a par,” she said. “I've never shot even that way. It was really interesting.”

The eagle came on the par-4 15th hole when her long chip found its way into the hole.

“I hit a good driver to about 100 yards in and I made it,” she said. “I couldn't tell if it went in, but my family was screaming.”

Andrews' superb round helped lead St. Joseph's to its eighth consecutive team district championship.

The Angels compiled a team score of 301 to easily outdistance runner-up Jackson (327).

“I want to break 300, and they can do it,” St. Joseph's coach Carol Fromuth said. “That's my goal. I don't know if theirs or not, but it's mine.”

Andrews was one of four Angels players to shoot in the 70s, while the other came in at 81.

Junior Isabella Buckley carded a 4-over 75 to advance to her first state tournament.

“I think the reason was because my ball striking was so good. I was hitting fairways and I was hitting the greens,” she said. “The putting wasn't the best, but toward the back side I kind of started to figure it out. I shot even (36) on the back side, so that helped.”

Junior Catherine Cronin shot a season-best 6-over 77 to move on to state for the second time, but first as an Angel after getting there with Marquette as a freshman.

“Today was really good,” she said. “My putter finally worked. I've been having problems with it all year. We've not been on good terms. But everything fell into place.”

Sophomore KC Lenox posted a 7-over 78, a round she was not necessarily thrilled with.

“My ball striking was good, but that was about it,” she said. “I had a lot of three-putts and I missed a lot of three-footers.”

Only the top four scores on the two qualifying teams are guaranteed of moving on to state with their team. The fifth player needs to come in within the top 12 other individuals and St. Joseph's freshman Maggie Drozda did just that with an 81 to give the Angels a full team at state.

“Something I wanted to do all season was go to state and I'm just really excited,” she said. “Today started out good. There were a few rough holes, but I just had to take it one shot at a time and stay positive.”

Jackson grabbed the second team qualifying state spot with its runner-up finish, but Cor Jesu will also be able to compile a team score at state after getting four individuals through to Joplin.

Three other non-St. Joseph's players also shot in the 70s on Monday. Two of them — Jackson's Alana Gilbert (74) and Cape Notre Dame's Elizabeth Barnette (78) — are not from the area, while Lindbergh sophomore Reese Reinhardt also hit that mark with a 75 to advance to her second state tourney in a row.