Daech changes outlook, helps Edwardsville knock off O'Fallon in Belleville West Invitational

BELLEVILLE — Grace Daech broke out in tears after a difficult three-putt on her final hole at the Belleville West Invitational on Friday.
The Edwardsville High junior thought she had blown a chance to break the coveted 80-shot mark during the 18-hole affair at The Orchards.
"I was so mad with myself," she said.
Minutes later, the lanky long-hitter was all smiles.
Daech had miscalculated her score heading into the final hole. She actually finished with a 7-over-par-78, busting her personal goal with her first under-80 score of the young season.
Most importantly, Daech's strong performance helped lead the Tigers to the team championship in the 13-school affair.
Edwardsville finished with a four-player score of 312 — nine shots ahead of traditional tournament powerhouse O'Fallon (321).
Daech went from sobbing to celebrating in short order.
"I've come so close to shooting in the 70s lately, I thought I'd messed up my chance," she said. "But then I realized par was 71 and I hadn't figured things right. That made me happy. Now, I'm proud of myself."
Daech helped round out a strong team effort by the Tigers.
Junior Riley Lewis took medalist honors with a 73. Sophomore Nicole Johnson followed with a strong 76. Freshman Caitlyn Dicks carded an 85.
That impressive all-around performance enabled Edwardsville to wrestle the crown away from O'Fallon, which had won the affair on a regular basis.
"We've owned (it) for five years," O'Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. "Maybe it's their turn."
Johnson, who won the Southwestern Conference individual crown last year, was pleased with the Tigers' breakthrough effort.
"Last year we were always trying to beat them," Johnson said. "This year, all of our shots are coming together."
Lewis and Johnson form a deadly-one two punch. Their scores came as no surprise.
But it was Daech's steady effort that put the team over the top.
"I'm so proud of her for shooting in the 70's," Johnson said. "I knew it meant a lot to her."
Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce felt that Daech's score was a key to the team victory. She also scolded her during the crying spell.
"I told her, 'Suck it up, you shot an 80. Why are you crying?' But to have Grace dip into the 70's is fantastic."
Daech did not record a birdie, but played steadily until the final hole. A rough second shot, followed by troubles on the green, led to a 6 on hole No. 13.
"My ball striking was pretty good and that really helped me," Daech said. "I haven't hit the ball that well in a while."
Daech kicked up her game in front of a gallery that included her grandparents. She broke 80 on three occasions last season.
Lewis turned in her usual consistent performance with a pair of timely birdies. She finished two shots ahead of O'Fallon junior Maddie Vanderheyden, who fired a high school career-best 75 to pace the Panthers. Reagan Martin carded a 78 for the Panthers to tie for fourth overall with Daech.
"I'm pretty pleased with our scores," Eddy said. "It just wasn't good enough."
The Tigers' win could signal a changing of the guard.
"My top two played well," Koonce said. "A 73 and 76 out of those two (Lewis and Johnson) is what we've come to expect. It's awesome."
