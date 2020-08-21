Daech changes outlook, helps Edwardsville knock off O'Fallon in Belleville West Invitational

Junior Riley Lewis took medalist honors with a 73. Sophomore Nicole Johnson followed with a strong 76. Freshman Caitlyn Dicks carded an 85.

That impressive all-around performance enabled Edwardsville to wrestle the crown away from O'Fallon, which had won the affair on a regular basis.

"We've owned (it) for five years," O'Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. "Maybe it's their turn."

Johnson, who won the Southwestern Conference individual crown last year, was pleased with the Tigers' breakthrough effort.

"Last year we were always trying to beat them," Johnson said. "This year, all of our shots are coming together."

Lewis and Johnson form a deadly-one two punch. Their scores came as no surprise.

But it was Daech's steady effort that put the team over the top.

"I'm so proud of her for shooting in the 70's," Johnson said. "I knew it meant a lot to her."

Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce felt that Daech's score was a key to the team victory. She also scolded her during the crying spell.

"I told her, 'Suck it up, you shot an 80. Why are you crying?' But to have Grace dip into the 70's is fantastic."