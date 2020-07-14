Daech overcomes fatigue to grab first summer crown; Ackermann claims boys title

LAKE ST. LOUIS — Grace Daech came up with the perfect plan to celebrate her first golf championship of the summer.
“Go home, jump in the pool for a while — then go to sleep,” said the Edwardsville High junior-to-be after winning the Gateway PGA Junior Tour Tournament on Tuesday at Lake Forest County Club.
Daech carded a 12-over-par 84 for a two-day total of 173 to edge Sarah Biscan (175) and Kelly Karre (176) in the 36-hole affair.
The Glen Carbon resident certainly earned her rewards. She was playing 18 holes for the fifth successive day after competing in a tournament in the Chicago area over the weekend. Her 84 was the best round for a girl at the tournament and she did so despite oppressive conditions, which featured a heat index of 101.
“I’m tired, I’m ready for a break,” Daech said.
Daech was running on fumes following the long five-day stint. But she saved her best for last with a nifty chip shot from 99 yards out on the final hole to nail down the triumph.
A two-time high school state qualifier, Daech overcame a slow start in Monday’s opening round. She recorded an eight on the first hole and was 12-over at the turn.
Most of those difficulties could have been attributed to fatigue. She arrived back from White Deer Run Golf Course in Vernon Hills, Illinois around midnight after a solid 11th place-effort in a highly-competitive field.
Daech was then forced to get up around 5 a.m. to make an early tee time at Lake Forest.
“My mechanics were off too, that didn’t help,” she said. “But I figured out the problem and that got me back on the right track.”
Daech posted a 41 on the front nine — seven shots better than her first-round total — during the final round.
She began the day in a tie for second place — one shot behind Karre, who will be a senior at Liberty High in Wentzville.
Deach will further celebrate her tourney title with a family trip to Florida this weekend. She plans on putting the clubs away for a few days before resuming her summer grind next week.
“The goal is to try and get a (NCAA) Division I scholarship down the road,” she said. “It won’t happen without getting in as much work as possible.”
Biscan, an incoming senior at Eureka High, fired an 86 — three shots better than her first round score. She kept the pressure on Daech before faltering down the stretch with two double bogeys and a bogey on her final three holes.
“I’m OK with my score overall,” Biscan said. “I just wish I could have played a little better over those last few holes.”
Biscan reached the sectional round during the high school season and has played well throughout the first part of the summer campaign.
“I’ve been pretty consistent,” she said. “Just not consistently where I want to be. But I played better in this tournament than I have been.”
Harper Ackermann, a 13-year-old from Webster Groves, claimed the boys title with an impressive 6-over-150.
An eighth-grader at Hixson Middle School, Ackermann recorded a 74 on Monday to carry a two-shot lead into the final round.
Ackermann claimed his fourth Gateway PGA championship of the summer. All of those titles have come against older, more experienced players.
“It gives me more competition and makes me play better,” Ackermann said. “I wasn’t expecting to win as much, but it feels good.”
Sam Emrick, who will be a sophomore at Francis Howell Central, placed second with a 153.
