Daech overcomes fatigue to grab first summer crown; Ackermann claims boys title

Daech was then forced to get up around 5 a.m. to make an early tee time at Lake Forest.

“My mechanics were off too, that didn’t help,” she said. “But I figured out the problem and that got me back on the right track.”

Daech posted a 41 on the front nine — seven shots better than her first-round total — during the final round.

She began the day in a tie for second place — one shot behind Karre, who will be a senior at Liberty High in Wentzville.

Deach will further celebrate her tourney title with a family trip to Florida this weekend. She plans on putting the clubs away for a few days before resuming her summer grind next week.

“The goal is to try and get a (NCAA) Division I scholarship down the road,” she said. “It won’t happen without getting in as much work as possible.”

Biscan, an incoming senior at Eureka High, fired an 86 — three shots better than her first round score. She kept the pressure on Daech before faltering down the stretch with two double bogeys and a bogey on her final three holes.

“I’m OK with my score overall,” Biscan said. “I just wish I could have played a little better over those last few holes.”