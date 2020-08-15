Edwardsville duos finish one-two in season-opening Alton event

She settled in nicely and proved to be a perfect compliment to the long-hitting Lewis.

"We used a lot of her shots," Lewis said. "I talked to her, helped her relax and she helped me to take some of the pressure off."

Ironically, Dicks bested Lewis the last time the two played together at Rolling Hills. Four years ago, Dicks, heading into the fifth grade, beat the seventh-grade Lewis in a nine-hole junior event.

"Even though it was a long time ago, I'm proud of it," Dicks said. "We're friends and I was so excited when I found out I was playing with her today."

Lewis, who finished 15th at last year's Class 2A state tournament, also couldn't wait to play with Dicks.

"Her being a freshman, I figured I would have to help her a little," Lewis said. "But, I just talked to her a little bit. She did most everything on her own."

The pair recorded seven birdies and just one bogey. Lewis' length and Dicks' short game proved to be a good combination.

"Riley has power off the tee," Koonce said. "Caitlyn's got a decent little short game."

The pair combined to make several putts from 20 feet and in. A three-putt accounted for the lone bogey.