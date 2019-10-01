Edwardsville freshman Nicole Johnson tees off on the second day of the Southwestern Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CASEYVILLE — At six feet tall and still growing, Edwardsville High freshman Nicole Johnson would seem to be a natural fit on the basketball court.
But that's not her sport of choice.
"Used to play," she said. "Didn't really like it."
Johnson is more at home on the golf course — as she displayed on Tuesday.
The long hitter turned in a powerful performance to grab medalist honors in the final day of the Southwestern Conference Tournament at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville.
Johnson fired a career-best 1-under-par 71 to roll to a four-shot win over sophomore teammate Riley Lewis. The two came in tied for the top spot after shooting 73's in the opening round of the 36-hole event on Sept. 3 at Belk Park.
O'Fallon captured its fourth successive team championship with a four-player score of 615 — 31 strokes ahead of second-place Edwardsville.
Johnson stole the show with an impressive four-birdie performance. She capped off the best round of her life with a birdie on the 18th after a sizzling drive off the tee.
"I keep (my score) in my head," Johnson said. "I know where I'm at, so I know if I have to come back or hit better shots."
Ironically, Johnson was coming off one of her worst performances of the season. She carded a 42 in the nine-hole Lady Dragon Invitational at Pekin on Saturday.
"I was chunking some shots," she said. "It rained four inches the night before so it was kind of a rough day.
"But I made (up) for it today."
Johnson, who posted a two-day total of 144, says her spot-on putting made the difference on Tuesday. She appears to be rounding into top form with postseason play looming on the horizon.
"Nicole has been super-chill," Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce said. "She doesn't let anything get to her."
Johnson averages around 255 yards off the tee. Her distance fit the long Far Oaks course perfectly. She shot a previous career-best 72 there earlier in the season.
Despite her insistence of focusing on just golf, she still hears from the basketball coaches around campus.
"They want me to come out (for the team)," Johnson said. "But I'm not going to."
Lewis was in contention for medalist honors until she suffered a triple-bogey on the 17th hole. She was able to rebound with a birdie on the final hole to nail down the runner-up spot.
"I was really proud of her," Koonce said. "That shows the kind of resilience that Riley has."
With the Johnson-Lewis duo leading the way, the Tigers carry high hopes as the campaign heads toward crunch time.
Edwardsville will compete in sectional play at Far Oaks, which seems to be the preferred course of the dynamic duo.
O'Fallon used its amazing depth to roll to the team crown. Elizabeth Henken (third), Brianna McMinn (fourth), Reagan Martin (fifth), Dylan Kirchoff (sixth) and Chloe Davidson (seventh) all came up with strong performances.
"We had a lot of girls play well," O'Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. "You get seven scores of 80 or under, that's getting it done."
Martin, a freshman, fired a 76 and shaved five strokes off her first-round total.
"I had a good day," Martin said. "Most days, some things are on, but other things are off. Today, I felt like everything was on."
Martin recorded a pair of birdies and said her short game was a big help. Like her teammates, she takes pride in the Panthers' grabbing the team title for the fourth year in succession.
"Even though it's an individual sport, we work together and we stay positive," Martin said. "We don't get down on each other."
