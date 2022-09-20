Edwardsville's Johnson ends conference career on top; O'Fallon's reign of dominance continues

CASEYVILLE — As a freshman, Edwardsville High golfer Nicole Johnson announced herself to the rest of the Southwestern Conference by coming out of nowhere to win the league championship at Far Oak Golf Course in Caseyville.

She never relinquished that crown.

Johnson claimed her fourth SWC title Tuesday with 2-under-par-70 to give her a 3-under 141 over the two-day tournament.

"A four-time conference champion," Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce said. "It sounds pretty good. It's pretty amazing, I couldn't be prouder."

Johnson was never threatened in posting an eight-shot win over O'Fallon senior Reagan Martin (149).

"It's awesome," Johnson said. "It's just great that I've been able to achieve that. It's something that has been a big goal of mine."

Johnson's sister, freshman Rachel Johnson, tied for third with O'Fallon sophomore Shaylee Ficken at 151.

The long-hitting Johnson helped Edwardsville to a second-place team finish with a four-player score of 641.

O'Fallon captured an unprecedented seventh team championship in a row. Trailing Edwardsville by 12 strokes after the first round, the Panthers blitzed the field to win the tournament with a score of 630.

"We had a lot of girls play well," O'Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. "It's exciting to come out and see them play well. That's what we needed. I told them what we needed and they hit what we needed."

After shooting an 8-over 80 in the first round, Ficken blistered the course with a 1-under 71 on Wednesday to help the Panthers.

"It gave me a lot more motivation today," Ficken said. "Since I realized, I didn't remember what I shot at Belk, I went in today with an open mind and thinking I'd do well today."

O'Fallon senior Ava Pace fired a disappointing 19-over 91 in the first round before coming back with a 7-over 79.

But Johnson stole the show on a warm afternoon.

Koonce knew Johnson was a special talent from the first time she saw her in action.

"I don't think that intimidation is in Nicole's vocabulary," Koonce said. "She goes out and just hits the golf ball."

Johnson, who will attend Middle Tennessee State University, admits that when she got paired with Briana McMinn as a freshman, she was a bit in awe of the O'Fallon senior.

"I was thinking that's Briana (McMinn) and thinking she was so good," Johnson said. "She shot a 69 or something and I thought that was amazing. I looked up to her back then."

McMinn continued her golfing career at Murray State University before transferring to the University of Arkansas.

Koonce already is beginning to wonder what the team will be like without Nicole Johnson next season.

"I'm just going to miss her," Koonce said. "She's a good person, a good leader and a good teammate. We're going to have (a void) with her gone."