Edwardsville's Johnson set for what she hopes is stellar senior season

Nicole Johnson is not even out of high school yet, but she can't help feeling like a bit of an elder statesmen these days.

When the Edwardsville High girls golf team hits the Hickory Point Golf Club course Friday afternoon in Decatur for the season-opening Prep Tour High School Showcase, it will boast a lineup featuring one senior (Johnson), two sophomores and three freshmen.

“I'm the only one that can drive a car,” Johnson said. “They're all like 15 (years old) and under. I feel like I'm kind of a mom right now, but I guess I kind of am.”

Johnson enters this season as one of the area's top players, and why not after a stellar junior campaign?

She recorded a quartet of first-place finishes last season at the Madison County Large Schools Tournament, the Belleville West Invitational, the O'Fallon Invitational and the Southwestern Conference Tournament.

“Last year was a standout year for her. We're definitely looking for some pretty impressive things out of her this year,” Edwardsville girls golf coach Libby Koonce said. “Anytime you have a kid like Nicole come along, it's a pretty impressive thing. To watch her grow as a young woman and as a golfer over the last four years has been pretty amazing.”

Last season also included a personal-best and school record round of 6-under 66 during the first round of the SWC tourney at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville.

“I had an eagle putt on the last hole and I made it to shoot 6 under,” Johnson said. “It was just a great feeling because I'd never shot 6 under before. One of my goals was to break the school scoring record, so it was something great that I accomplished.”

Johnson went on to win the conference tourney after the final round three weeks later, making her a three-time Southwestern Conference champion. She'd like nothing better than to make it a clean sweep this season.

“That's something that would be amazing to achieve,” she said. “I'm gonna work really hard to achieve that goal. It would just be an honor to be a four-time Southwestern Conference champ.”

Johnson had a solid postseason last fall with a fifth-place finish at the Class 2A Edwardsville Regional and a sixth-place showing at the Class 2A Washington Sectional before wrapping up the season in a tie for 12th place at the Class 2A state tournament.

It was a good postseason showing, but one she'd like to improve upon this season as she aims for her third state appearance in three tries. The 2020 state tourney was canceled her sophomore year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I'm definitely gonna try to do better at state this year,” she said. “I think just staying consistent and just hitting all the greens in regulation at state will help me. That (winning state) is on the top of my list for my goals this year. That would just be something great to have on my plate at end my senior season with going into summer and college.”

Getting to state would mean advancing past both the Class 2A regional and sectional tournaments, which are both slated to be played at area courses. The regional tourney will be hosted by Collinsville at Arlington Greens Golf Course in Granite City, and sectionals will be hosted by O'Fallon at Far Oaks, site of Johnson's best round ever.

“When my coach told me that, I was super excited because I just love that course,” Johnson said. “That's probably my favorite course we play during high school.”

Koonce has no doubt her standout will play her way to back to Hickory Point, site of the Class 2A state tournament Oct. 7-8.

“We've had a conversation multiple times about her expectations for the postseason this year,” Koonce said. “We have no doubt that, at the very least, she's gonna advance to state, but we're very hopeful that the team is going to advance to state. That was a little gut-shot last year when we won regionals and then didn't advance at sectionals.”

To get to state as a team, Johnson will have to lead the aforementioned young crop of Tigers.

“She's already stepped into the role,” Koonce said. “She's 100 percent a team player. She's out there cheering on her teammates and giving them high fives, rooting them on just as much as everybody else. As much as it is an individual sport, she understands that we're in this together as a team.”

One of those young Tigers is Johnson's younger sister, Rachel, who is a freshman this season and will be the No. 2 player in the lineup Friday in Decatur.

“Having my sister on the team will be super fun,” Nicole said. “I think she'll do really well and I'm excited for her. She's legit, she's good. I think she can post some low rounds and win some tournaments.”

While her younger sister will be a part of the next wave of good Edwardsville golfers, Nicole will be hitting the links as a college golfer at Middle Tennessee State, with whom she has given a verbal commitment.

“There are just so many things I love about it and I'm super excited,” Johnson said. “The coaches are just amazing. I can tell they really care about their players. The school is awesome, the courses they play are amazing and Conference USA is a great conference to be in.”

Before she does that, Johnson has some business she'd like to take care of for a senior season that got here in the blink of an eye, as far as she's concerned.

“It's gone by so fast the last few years,” she said. “I just don't really feel like a senior, it's kind of weird. But, I'm super excited about this season. I think there's gonna be a lot of great things that are gonna happen.”

Her coach feels exactly the same way.