Father McGivney freshman Hyten punches ticket to state; Columbia makes program history

SALEM, Ill. — Sarah Hyten was the definition of calm Monday in spite of the monumental moment of handing in her scorecard at the end of the Class 1A Salem Sectional girls golf tournament.

There could have been a tempest of emotion raging inside the Father McGivney's freshman skull, but no one would have been the wiser.

"She's good at staying in the moment," said Steve Hyten, Sarah's father and an assistant coach for the Griffins. "This shot is the only thing she can control. Whether she birdies or bogeys three holes to start, she doesn't change. I don't know the secret, but she's figured it out."

The only indication of what was going on inside Sarah's mind was a smile when she realized what she just accomplished.

The Father McGivney freshman earned a spot in the Class 1A state tournament.

"I knew I was playing pretty well and I wanted to stay that way so I could make it to state as a freshman," Sarah Hyten said.

Hyten shot a blistering 2-over-par 75 at Salem Country Club to finish third and qualify for state as an individual. The top three teams advanced to state along with the top 10 individuals from non-qualifying teams, which is how Hyten qualified.

The 1A state tournament is Friday and Saturday at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. Other area golfers advancing as individuals were Waterloo's Reese Kite (78), Highland's Sydney Coziar (81), Waterloo's Calli Smith (8) and Althoff's Addison Laramore (86).

Sarah is the third Hyten sibling to advance to the state tournament, as older sister Ellie and older brother Joey Hyten both did so last year.

"So proud to have all three kids make it to the state tournament, it's special," Steve Hyten said. "For her, just a freshman it's that much neater. I'm proud of her just as a person."

Centralia junior Chananya Domethong and Mount Carmel senior Madelyn Young tied for the individual championship at 1-over 74. Sarah Hyten was just one of nine golfers to shoot under 80.

The freshman made par on 14 of the 18 holes, with one birdie sandwiched in between two bogeys.

"On the fourth or fifth hole she mis-hit a 6 iron and I think it made her nervy for a few holes, but she settled back in," Steven Hyten said. "She was really mentality tough out there."

Despite playing in just her first sectional tournament, Sarah Hyten didn't let the moment overtake her.

Every shot was just another shot in her book.

"I always try to think one shot at a time," Hyten said. "Keep what's right in front of me. Just stay with the shot I'm on."

On the final hole, a tricky par 5 with a tight window, Hyten considered trying to bomb the ball and taking her chances.

And if it was just a regular season match, she would have. It being sectional made her change tactics.

"I wasn't comfortable with (the danger)," Hyten said.

Joining Hyten as a first-time participant in the state tournament is the entire Columbia team.

The Eagles made program history by finishing third in the team standings to earn a spot at Red Tail Run by shooting a team score of 349.

Columbia claimed the third-place berth to state comfortably over Highland (367).

"Just incredible," Columbia coach Matt Duguay said. "We've been close one time. To be able to make it this year, it's just fantastic. I've seen these seniors since their freshman year, I'm just so proud of them."

Mount Carmel, the defending Class 1A state champions, rolled to the sectional crown, shooting a 9-over 301. Massac County was the runner-up with a 39-over 331.

Mae Descher, a senior, led Columbia's effort with an 84 and tied for 15th individually, freshman Avery Arendell followed with an 86 and senior Annie Schrader followed at 87.

"I think that's crazy that it's the first time that the team is going to go to state as a full team," Columbia senior Mae Descher said.

The Eagles' team scored was rounded out with junior Sabrina Leingang's 92. Ashley Berhmann, a junior, and senior Julia Foster fired 97 and 99, which weren't used for the team score.

"We were six or seven shots from each other," Duguay said. "We've been really close and consistent. They've put in so much work to do that."