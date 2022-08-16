Father McGivney's Hyten carries on family tradition with Madison County small school medalist honor

GRANITE CITY — Sarah Hyten has spent plenty of time watching her older siblings navigate golf courses around the country.

Now, it's the Father McGivney freshman's turn to grab the spotlight.

Hyten fired a 7-over-par 78 on Tuesday to grab medalist honors in the small school division of the Madison County girls golf tournament at The Legacy Golf Course.

The 14-year-old finished one shot ahead of Alton Marquette senior Ava Bartosiak.

"It was a great day, I had a lot of fun," Hyten said.

Highland claimed the team championship among small schools with a four-player score of 371. Marquette finished second (377) followed by Father McGivney (381).

Edwardsville High senior Nicole Johnson took the large school and overall medalist title with a 4-under 67. Her sister, freshman Rachel Johnson, was second with a 76.

The Tigers claimed the team crown with a 318. Triad (357) was second followed by Collinsville (376).

Hyten's Her older sister Ellie finished 65th at state last season as a senior. Joey, her brother, placed 31st as a freshman last year. Joey also is a standout hockey player.

Sarah, who had one birdie and eight bogeys on Tuesday, learned plenty from tagging along with her older siblings.

"I always went to golf tournaments, hockey games, it was just a part of what my family is all about," Sarah said. "It prepared me for days like this."

Kristi Hyten, the mother of the gang, led a five-person gallery that followed Sarah around during the four-hour round.

She said Sarah picked up a golf club as soon as she could walk in an attempt to follow in the footsteps of her brother and sister.

Sarah finished second in the state in the Illinois Junior High championships in May and also won her age division at the Gateway PGA Junior Tour Championships at WingHaven in early August.

Those eye-popping performances set the stage for a solid kickoff to the high school campaign.

"They were great experiences," Sarah said. "They got me prepared for what high school is about."

Sarah holds her own in family matches with her siblings. She said the trio takes turns knocking off one another.

"They give me a run for my money and I give it right back," Sarah says. "I picked up a lot from my sister. No matter what she did, she always had a smile on her face. You could never tell what she shot by her emotions. Joey taught me how to be aggressive with my shots."

Father McGivney coach Steve Finn said Sarah has a huge upside.

"She's a special young lady," Finn said. "I've been a PGA member for almost 25 years and I've never seen a 14-year-old with that type of poise."

Johnson, who recently committed to Middle Tennessee State University, turned in the first bogey-free round of her career.

"I left a few putts out there," Johnson said. "But it was still a good round."

Johnson made her college choice a few weeks ago so she could clear the way for a strong final campaign.