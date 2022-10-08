Father McGivney's Hyten records hole in one at 1A state tournament; Waterloo's Smith places eighth

DECATUR — Sarah Hyten still has some catching up to do.

Yet it is a good bet that the Father McGivney freshman golfer will chase down and pass her father at some point down the road.

Hyten recorded the first hole-in-one of her career Saturday in the final round of the Class 1A state championships at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Macon County.

The once-in-a-lifetime moment brought Sarah within striking distance of her father, Steve, who has recorded a pair of aces over his long career.

"There's a lot of luck involved, so it may never happen to me again," Sarah. "But it felt good."

Hyten turned the trick on the 143-yard par-3 fifth hole. Hitting an 8-iron, she drilled a perfect shot that bounced twice on the green before gently rolling into the cup.

It is the fifth hole-in-one in the history of the event according to Illinois High School Association online records. It also marked the first ace in the state tournament since Kelly Sterling of Lincoln-Way East did the trick in 2012.

"It kept rolling and it just disappeared," Sarah said. "I threw my arms in the air and did a little hop."

For the proud father, it was a moment he will never forget.

Steve didn't hesitate when asked to compare his aces with his daughter's first one.

"So much more fun to watch her do it," Steve said. "The joy was hard to describe. That, 'Oh my gosh' look on her face was priceless."

Steve got his first ace 10 years ago, at age 37 while competing in the Sunset Hills Country Club championship. He turned the trick again two years later and still plays on a regular basis.

Red Tail Run club professional Ben Irwin said recording an ace on the No. 5 hole is "pretty uncommon."

He noted it was the second-most difficult of the four par-3s on the course.

Hyten carded a 3-over-par 75 on the final day to finish with a 9-over 153, which finished her in a five-way tie for 13th place in her first state tournament.

One of the top 14-year-olds in the state, Hyten captured medalist honors at the Roxana Regional last week with a 71. She tied for second in the Salem Sectional on Monday with a score of 75.

"This season has been fun," Hyten said. "I really didn't know what to expect at the start, but it's been great."

Also in the 1A tournament, Waterloo senior Calli Smith fired an even par-72 to finish with a 150, which put her in a tie for eighth place with Kewanee senior Mya Mirocha.

Smith would have been happy just to best her opening round score of 78. Yet she shaved off six shots on the way to a career-best round.

"I was focusing on not trying to overthink things," Smith said. "I was able to get my first putt closer and get few tap-ins."

Smith recorded three birdies and was consistent from start to finish.

"I've struggled with my driver all year," Smith said. "But it came together finally today."

Smith, who finished in a tie for 17th at state last season, closed the final round of her high school career with a birdie.

Waterloo sophomore Reese Kite fired a 78 on Saturday to finish with a two-day score of 151 to tie for 10th overall.

Columbia, making its first team appearance in the state tournament, finished eighth with a two-day total of 709. Senior Mae Descher carded an 85 on the final day, 10 shots ahead of her first round score.

"My putting was a lot better today," said Descher, who finished with a 36-hole score of 180.

Annie Schrader, a senior, led Columbia with a 168, followed by freshman Avery Arendell at 174. Also for Columbia, junior Sabrina Leingang finished at 187, junior Ashley Behrmann came in at 195 and senior Julia Foster had a 196.

Mount Carmel claimed its second successive team title with a score of 600 with a 293 in the second round. Rockford Boylan Catholic was second (635), followed by Arlington Heights Saint Viator (675).