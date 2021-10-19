Fesler fires career-best round to help Villa Duchesne to Class 1 state crown

"I was focused on every shot," Fesler said. "There were a couple bad holes, but I had pars that made up for it."

Fesler turned in a career-best 39 on the front nine and continued her steady play over the final nine holes.

She gave partial credit for the turnaround to her parents, Renee and Craig, who were unable to watch her full round Monday.

Villa Duchesne coach Tim LaPlaunt could see Fesler was in for a good round right before her opening shot.

"She just had a different mindset," LaPlaunt said. "She came out calm and confident. She helped out not only with her play, but with her leadership."

Fesler finished in second place overall with a two-day total of 172, five shots behind medalist Savannah Thessing of New Covenant, who led from start to finish.

This marked the final competitive round for Fesler, who will give up golf to concentrate on her studies in college.

The Saints turned in a solid team performance up and down their lineup. Junior Ryan Harper finished 10th with a 192 followed by Emma Haas (200, tied for 13th) and Katherine Decker (202, tied 18th).