Fesler fires career-best round to help Villa Duchesne to Class 1 state crown

BOLIVAR — Kathryn Fesler scanned the gallery and found one familiar face after another.
The Villa Duchesne senior smiled as she approached the tee box to begin the final round of the Class 1 girls golf state tournament Tuesday.
"Having my parents there, seeing my principal there, some friends and coaches, it just calmed me down," Fesler said. "I felt like I had to do something special."
Fesler was indeed special.
So were her teammates.
Fesler fired a career-best 82 to help the Saints grab the team state championship with a whopping 45-shot triumph over New Covenant at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club.
Villa Duchesne claimed its third state golf championship and first since 2010.
The Saints posted a four-player score of 754 — well ahead of New Covenant (799), Centralia (811) and East Buchanan (846).
Fesler led the charge with an amazing turnaround. She carded what she called "a disappointing" 95 on Monday during the first round of the 36-hole event.
But she came back with a vengeance, firing the 10-over-par 82, one shot better than her previous best of 83 in the district tournament earlier this month.
"I was focused on every shot," Fesler said. "There were a couple bad holes, but I had pars that made up for it."
Fesler turned in a career-best 39 on the front nine and continued her steady play over the final nine holes.
She gave partial credit for the turnaround to her parents, Renee and Craig, who were unable to watch her full round Monday.
Villa Duchesne coach Tim LaPlaunt could see Fesler was in for a good round right before her opening shot.
"She just had a different mindset," LaPlaunt said. "She came out calm and confident. She helped out not only with her play, but with her leadership."
Fesler finished in second place overall with a two-day total of 172, five shots behind medalist Savannah Thessing of New Covenant, who led from start to finish.
This marked the final competitive round for Fesler, who will give up golf to concentrate on her studies in college.
The Saints turned in a solid team performance up and down their lineup. Junior Ryan Harper finished 10th with a 192 followed by Emma Haas (200, tied for 13th) and Katherine Decker (202, tied 18th).
The state championship came as no surprise to the players, who improved steadily as the season went along.