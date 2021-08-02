Gindler cruises to lead in opening round of Gateway PGA Junior Championship

O'FALLON, Mo. — Morgan Gindler wanted no part in knowing how she was faring Monday.
“I didn't look at my score at all today,” she said. “I just wanted to be comfortable with everything. It's better if I don't look at it.”
Gindler, a recent Kirkwood High graduate, carded a 3-over-par 75 in Monday's first round of the two-day Gateway PGA Junior Tour Final Championship at WingHaven Country Club. She will carry a three-shot lead in the Tour Girls Division into Tuesday's final round.
“Today was really good,” Gindler said. “I just felt super comfortable over everything, which is sometimes out of the ordinary for me. I tend to get nervous. I was just able to get birdies and roll off of those to keep hitting good shots.”
Gindler described her outing Monday as, “a consistent day.” It was a day that featured of nine pars, three birdies and six bogeys.
“I was hitting my drives really well,” she said. “I was able to sink a few putts. But, I made some three-putts, so it kind of evened itself out.”
Gindler was a third-team All-Metro selection last fall after a senior season in which she finished in a tie for 10th at the Class 4 tournament, her best showing of her three trips to state. She has signed to play college golf at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
“I'm really excited to get there. I don't really know how it's going to go because we haven't got our schedule yet. But, I'm excited to get there and just see how I play and how much better I'm going to get,” Gindler said. “I really, really like the coach (Danielle Kaufman). It's pretty close to home. And they have the major (exercise science) I want. Everything just clicked. It was meant to be.”
If Gindler needs any tips on what it's like to play golf in college, she has to look no further than the other side of the kitchen table at her father Matt, who twice finished in the top 10 at the Illinois Class AA boys tournament in the early 1990s. Matt went on to play at the University of Illinois and is now the PGA Director of Golf at Greenbriar Hills Country Club in Kirkwood.
“He's always helped me and gives me lessons,” Morgan said. “There's a little pressure to do well, but not much. He's pretty cool with whatever I want to do.”
Eva Brown, who is entering the eighth grade at Washington Middle School in the Mehlville School District and will play at Mehlville High in the fall of 2022, shot an opening-round 6-over 78 to trail Gindler by three strokes.
“I was a little disappointed on the amount of birdie putts I missed. Some of them I knew I could make,” Brown said. “And on Hole 17, I was on in five and I one-putted. I just feel like I can improve my long game then I can be pretty good.”
Two players – incoming freshman Sophia Gold of Quincy, Ill., and Marquette junior-to-be Peyton Cusick – are each four shots behind Gindler entering the final round.
Cusick struggled to a 6-over 42 on the front nine Monday, but rebounded to card a 1-over 37 on the back nine.
“On my front nine, I just felt like nothing was working. I couldn't string anything together,” she said. “I kind of got it back on the back a little bit. I know I can do pretty good and I know what I'm capable of for tomorrow.”
Izzy Arro, who will be a senior for five-time defending state champion St. Joseph's, was in the mix heading down the stretch Monday, but a double bogey and bogey on two of her final three holes knocked her eight shots back of the lead.
“I feel like today I just didn't play my best,” Arro said. “But, I know it's a two-day tournament, so I can always come back and I feel like usually I do pretty good at coming back.”
Harper Ackermann, who just wrapped his eighth grade year at Hixson Middle School in the Webster Groves School District, fired a 4-under 68 in the first round to lead recent Gibault graduate Ryan Kruse by three strokes in the Tour Boys Division. Matthew Politte, a senior-to-be Priory and Trey Rusthoven, an incoming junior at Fort Zumwalt East - are both five shots back.