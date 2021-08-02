Gindler cruises to lead in opening round of Gateway PGA Junior Championship

“I'm really excited to get there. I don't really know how it's going to go because we haven't got our schedule yet. But, I'm excited to get there and just see how I play and how much better I'm going to get,” Gindler said. “I really, really like the coach (Danielle Kaufman). It's pretty close to home. And they have the major (exercise science) I want. Everything just clicked. It was meant to be.”

If Gindler needs any tips on what it's like to play golf in college, she has to look no further than the other side of the kitchen table at her father Matt, who twice finished in the top 10 at the Illinois Class AA boys tournament in the early 1990s. Matt went on to play at the University of Illinois and is now the PGA Director of Golf at Greenbriar Hills Country Club in Kirkwood.

“He's always helped me and gives me lessons,” Morgan said. “There's a little pressure to do well, but not much. He's pretty cool with whatever I want to do.”

Eva Brown, who is entering the eighth grade at Washington Middle School in the Mehlville School District and will play at Mehlville High in the fall of 2022, shot an opening-round 6-over 78 to trail Gindler by three strokes.