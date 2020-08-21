Girls golf preview: New challenges await area players this fall

Girls golf in Missouri has a whole new feel to it this season in more ways than one.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life and that includes high school sports and the way they are conducted.
“Of course, we have to take temperatures and ask them a bunch of questions every day at practice,” St. Joseph’s coach Carol Fromuth said. “They have to answer to whether they’ve been exposed to it. But, that’s fine. I’d rather be safe than sorry.”
St. Joseph’s is located in St. Louis County, which will move into Phase 3 on Monday. Golf is considered a “low contact sport,” so area teams will have no practice limitations and be free to begin competitions once Phase 3 starts.
The four-time defending Class 2 champion Angels have been practicing since Aug. 10, but scheduling has been a little trickier.
“Tournaments are dropping like flies. I’m going to hope to have my Angel Classic on Sept. 26 at St. Albans,” said Fromuth, whose squad is scheduled to begin the season with a tri-match Sept. 2. “Unless we go to the next level (Phase 4), we can’t go to any tournaments (outside of the area). But the task force meets again in three weeks and, if we can, then we might be able to get some tournaments in outstate. It just depends. We’re counting on playing at state, hopefully.”
Francis Howell was the other area team to qualify for the Class 2 tournament last fall.
It lies in St. Charles County, where pandemic restrictions have been less restrictive.
“I think the summer was very much an anticipatory period, not knowing if we were going to be able to return to play,” Vikings coach Jason Ruth said. “The summer was a big waiting game, but I know quite a few of my returning golfers spent a lot of time on the course.”
The other new thing that greets Missouri girls golfers this fall is the introduction of two new classifications, doubling the number from two to four.
“There’s no sectionals, we know that. We won’t know (district assignments) until Sept. 11,” Fromuth said. “All the schools have to send in if they’re going to declare to play in the state championship. And then from there they’re going to divide the state into four districts. And then the low 18 will qualify to go to state, so there will be 72 at state (in each class).”
St. Joseph's will not win a fifth successive Class 2 title since it will play in the new Class 4. But with standout seniors Drew Nienhaus and Nicole Rallo, juniors Mia Rallo and Izzy Arro, and sophomore sixth player Rylie Andrews all returning, plus the emergence of promising freshman Isabella Buckley and juniors Ellie Davenport and Annie Marquitz all in the mix, the Angels are the odds-on favorite to capture a fifth consecutive overall state title.
“I have a pretty positive outlook. The top five have played all summer and even the ones that are right below them have really worked hard and improved their games, too,” Fromuth said. “I’m hoping to be able to alternate (the five through eight players). My original plan was to alternate them at the tournaments, but if I can’t go to any tournaments, that’s not going to happen.”
With just two players in seniors Kylee Hormuth and Hannah Inchiostro returning from Howell’s fifth-place Class 2 team, a third consecutive state berth will be more of a challenge this time around.
“I think that the only real up in the air right now is our run at state again this year because the way the new district format was set up,” Ruth said. “If you finish first or second at districts, that does not guarantee you a trip to state, which makes a big difference for us this year as compared to the last two years.
“In the last two years, we knew that our one through four were pretty strong and so, as a result, I think we almost could foresee that with good scores in the rounds that mattered like districts and sectionals, we could make a run to qualify as a team. This year, that’s not a certain thing for us because our three through, let’s just say, eight golfers are very tightly grouped.”
Ruth said he has envisioned a scenario where Howell wins the district tournament but would be unable to play for a state team title.
“From the way I understand it, they are no longer removing the scores from the district winning or second-place team as they have done in the past with sectionals. So, it’s feasible that I could win districts with the team that I have and only send two girls to state,” he said. “And that’s going to be the hardest celebration to have because it’s almost like now we just really covet the district title because it gets us that Missouri state-shaped trophy that those girls can hold and no one can ever take away from them, but then they literally may have to sit silently in a car ride for two or three hours all the way back to St. Louis trying to support their teammates who did make it and trying to hang their hats on the fact that they won or took second place at districts but with no reward after that with a trip out of town.”
With so many teams still deciding on whether to play this fall or push back to the state’s new “alternate” spring season, the format of how everything is going to shape up is still a work in progress.
“I think they’re going to try to do a placement point system at state, somewhat similar to wrestling and track and swimming,” Fromuth said. “That has not been decided yet.”
Whatever way it all shakes out, it will all look and feel just a little bit different than it has in the past.
“That’s the way the world is going right now,” Fromuth said, “so this is par for the course.”
GIRLS GOLFERS TO WATCH
Brooke Biermann, senior, Lafayette
The two-time reigning All-Metro girls golfer of the year reached the Class 2 mountaintop last fall. She fired a two-day total of 1-under-par 143 to become just the second Lafayette female golfer to win a state title and first since 1986, making it three top-four state finishes and counting for the Michigan State commit.
Kylee Hormuth, senior, Francis Howell
The All-Metro second-team selection was an all-state performer (tied for 15th in Class 2) last season while leading the Vikings to a fifth-place team finish in Class 2. She also earned medalist honors at the Helias and Troy tournaments.
Riley Lewis, junior, Edwardsville
The All-Metro second-team pick had the highest area finish (15th) in the Illinois Class 2A state tournament last season. She also had second-place showings at the Madison County and Southwestern Conference tournaments.
Drew Nienhaus, senior, St. Joseph’s
The All-Metro first-team selection tied for fourth in Class 2 to help the Angels to their fourth successive state title last season. The Penn State recruit also earned medalist honors at both the Illinois-Missouri River Challenge and the Smith-Cotton Classic, while also finishing second at the district tournament and the Capital City Invitational.
Gracie Piar, junior, Alton Marquette
The All-Metro second teamer captured a regional title last fall and also tied for the top spot at both the Alton Marquette Blastoff and the Alton Classic. Piar finished 17th at the Class 1A tournament, her second consecutive top-25 state finish in as many tries.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.