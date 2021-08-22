Girls golf season preview spotlight: Arro, Rallo take helm as St. Joseph's aims to extend record streak

Mia Rallo actually had the highest finish of any Angels individual golfer last season at the Class 4 tournament with a third-place score of 74; the tournament was reduced to one day because of rain. The two who finished in front of her — Notre Dame de Sion's Megan Propeck and Lafayette's Brooke Biermann — were both seniors last year.

“I feel like we have another good opportunity,” said Rallo, who recently gave a verbal commitment to join her sister next season at Central Missouri. “It's my last year, so I just want to have a great year and have a lot of fun. And definitely try and win state again. I want to end on a really good note.”

Arro, who recently gave up her other love, soccer, to help concentrate on her future in golf, was not far behind Rallo at state with a 76 to finish in a fifth-place tie with Nienhaus.

“I'm super excited because this is my first year not playing another sport, so I have more time to dedicate to this one and make it the best yet,” Arro said. “We know we have the ability to win a sixth state championship (in a row) and I want to maybe place in the top five (individually).”

For the Angels to win that sixth state title in a row, they will need Rallo and Arro to continue to be at the top of their games, but they also will need others to step up and produce solid results.