Girls golf season preview spotlight: Defending Class 2 champ Visitation loaded for title defense

When it comes to high school girls golf in the St. Louis area, the Metro Women's Athletic Association is the place to be.

MWAA teams claimed three of the four available state championships last fall with St. Joseph's (Class 4), Visitation (Class 2) and Villa Duchesne (Class 1) all earning first-place trophies.

“We're very fortunate to have good, quality golf in the conference that we play in,” Viz coach Julie Jones said. “St. Joe's is obviously strong year in and year out and Villa is good competition, too.”

The Vivettes' Class 2 title — their fourth state crown overall and first since 2008 — came in dominant fashion. They led by 42 strokes after the first round and ended up winning by 69 shots over runner-up Ursuline, which is — you guessed it — also an MWAA team.

Lucy Trover led Viz with a fifth-place individual showing last season, but she graduated and moved on to play collegiate golf at DePauw University.

All is not lost for the Vivettes, though, as the rest of the state squad returns this season for a crack at a repeat title with senior Ava Sanford, junior Grace Fagan and sophomores Avery McLaughlin and Reese Robson all back in the fold.

“Last year, we knew at the start of the season that mathematically winning was possible, but to see it culminate in an actual state championship for the girls was beyond exciting,” Jones said. “So to have four of them back and to have some strong girls behind them vying for that fifth spot, it's hard to quantify, honestly.”

Having 80 percent of a state championship team back this season is a strong motivation for Fagan.

“I think it's really cool because we've all kind of stayed in touch throughout the offseason and the summer,” she said. “And we've all been working on our own really hard, just doing everything we possibly can to get ready for the state championship and everything we need to do in the lead-up to that.”

Sanford carded a two-day total of 29-over-par 171 to finish in a five-way logjam for 10th place at the Class 2 tourney, and she hopes to earn her way up the leaderboard this season.

“I've been practicing a lot and putting a lot of effort into it, so I am hoping to get (back) into the top 10 and place better than I did last year,” she said.

Fagan was also part of that 10th-place scrum with her teammate and also would like to improve upon that this fall.

“Obviously, the team is super important and I want a state championship for the team, but there are always individual goals as well,” she said. “That's something unique that comes with golf that maybe some of the other sports don't have.”

Jones said Fagan had a very productive offseason on the golf course.

“She went through a pretty significant swing change and she's hitting the ball so good that it's almost scary,” Jones said. “Once it kind of all clicks for her, I look for her to be a real solid player for us this year.”

McLaughlin just missed the cut for all-state (top 15) with a 175, which netted her a 16th-place finish, one shot out of 15th.

“Avery has so much potential, it's amazing,” Jones said. “She can be good at anything she wants. She plays basketball at a high level. She's definitely one to watch.”

Robson had the lowest finish of the Vivettes' state squad with a 34th-place showing, but Jones is confident she will make big gains in her second high school season.

“I think Reese was very motivated by the state experience last year. If you asked her, she'd tell you she left a few strokes out there at Columbia Country Club,” Jones said. “That's one of things where it either makes you bitter or it makes you better, and she has absolutely used it to make her better. She's been working hard this summer and her scores are reflecting all the hard work.”

The fifth spot in the Viz lineup is up for grabs with players including seniors Kendall Stone and Ann Lauber and sophomore Abby Winter among those that are in the mix.

“We probably had eight girls on our team last year that could have ultimately made that state-winning squad. Roll that into this year and we're still very fortunate,” Jones said. “We look for them to be right there. We have some solid choices for that fifth spot. We're working hard in practice every day kind of trying to fuel that competition but also have it be fun and friendly at the same time.”

Sanford was named a Viz captain this season and she is looking forward to being someone her younger, more inexperienced teammates can lean on.

“I'm really excited to be a leader and be someone any player on the team can go to,” she said. “I'm really a positive person. I like to talk and I'm very sociable, so it's really good to be in the leadership role where I can keep everyone positive throughout the day. One of my big goals is to help everyone keep their head up even if they're not getting the score they want to.”

Viz begins its title defense on Aug. 30 with a dual match against fellow state champ Villa Duchesne, The Vivettes also will play in some strong tournaments including the Missouri/Illinois River Challenge (Sept. 10), the Angel Classic (Sept. 14) and the Jefferson City Invitational (Sept. 26), the latter of which has a field that includes St. Joe's, Class 3 champ Springfield Catholic and powerhouse Tolton, among others.

“They are certainly excited and working hard. Practice does have a great energy, which is a lot of fun from a coaching standpoint,” Jones said. “We lose Lucy, but the four that remain have improved and are working hard. I personally think it's gonna be a very exciting season for us.”

Jones said she expects the Vivettes will be bumped up to Class 3 this season, but Fagan said the team still will be working hard to attain their goal of a repeat title.