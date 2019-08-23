Claire Pan’s first official event as captain of the John Burroughs girls golf team involved a ball that’s slightly larger than the one she’s used to addressing.
Pan and her assistant captain, fellow senior Ann Zhang, gathered the rest of the team for a bowling night out for team bonding.
“I think it was super important because it was only Ann and I that were part of the team last year on varsity and the rest of them were all JV, so we needed to break the ice and create a good atmosphere throughout the whole team,” Pan said. “Because once Ann and I graduate, it will be up to them.”
John Burroughs is the defending Class 1 champion after edging past Springfield Catholic to win its first state title since 2013 and second in program history.
Pan finished in a tie for fourth individually and Zhang tied for 14th to give the Bombers a pair of all-state medalists back in the fold for this season. But the rest of the state team was filled with seniors, so this year’s squad will be inexperienced behind the top two.
“Claire has experienced (three) years playing at state, so she’s seasoned and ready to give back as a leader,” Bombers coach Tim Begley said. “Making up the back end of our roster, we will be leaning on JV performers. In all honesty, we’re probably going to need Claire and Ann to perform well to kind of offset the JV performers that are coming in.”
Junior Emma Kovalic saw very limited action on the varsity level last season, while juniors Ria Mirchandani and Karuna Kayembe and sophomore Teresa Jiang will look to make the step up from JV. Freshmen Jana Smith and Lindley Morton should also be contributors.
They all knew who to hit up when looking for advice.
“Before we started the preseason, a few of the girls had actually reached out and asked me what they could do to improve,” Pan said. “I told them to do the tournaments and practice on their own. I think some of them have actually done that. I’m super excited to see how they improve. I feel like a big sister or a mentor, I guess. I just want to make them feel comfortable and not feel a lot of pressure to do well.”
Pan is a shining example of how putting in the work will yield positive results.
She has improved every season on the high school level. In district play, she went from 10th as a freshman to fifth and fourth, respectively, the last two seasons. She had the same kind of improvement at sectionals, going from 14th to 6th to 2nd.
And, most importantly, she has done the same thing at state.
Pan carded a 95-87-182 to finish in a tie for 28th as a freshman. She shot an 88 the following year in a rain-shortened state tournament to tie for 15th. And then her fourth-place finish last fall saw a dramatic improvement to a score of 84-81-165.
“I think that just comes with a lot of playing and experience,” Pan said. “I did a lot outside of school. I don’t think you can improve a lot if you just do it during the school season.”
Pan had a productive summer with seven top-10 finishes in Gateway Junior PGA events, including a third-place showing at Old Hickory Golf Club, followed up by a title at Oak Brook Golf Course the next day.
“She’s put in the work this summer, playing in various junior tournaments. That’s kind of what it takes at the higher end for high school players,” Begley said. “She finished up in a Gateway PGA event at WingHaven with a 77, so that’s a good sign.”
Pan said that summer-ending 77 was a reflection of her summer and hopes it will be a preview of her fall.
“I’ve been working on my golf all summer and I think toward the end of it, I was improving,” she said. “I had a few pretty good rounds and a few pretty bad rounds. I think I have come to understand what I need to do in order to get rid of those bad rounds.”
That kind of improvement is exactly what the newly-minted captain is hoping will springboard the Bombers to another successful Class 1 run this season.
“We definitely know what to expect and we’re definitely in the running for state again, but I think we just have to keep improving and working as a team,” Pan said. “The team championship matters more to me than the individual championship, so we can have everyone feel happy together.”
GIRLS GOLFERS TO WATCH
Brooke Biermann, junior, Lafayette
The reigning All-Metro girls golfer of the year went 8-0 in dual matches, claimed a pair of regular-season tournaments, won district and sectional titles by six and eight strokes, respectively, and topped it off by garnering her second consecutive top-four performance at the state tournament with a second-place finish in Class 2.
Riley Lewis, sophomore, Edwardsville
The All-Metro third team pick last fall won both the season-opening Madison County Tournament and the O’Fallon Lady Panther Invitational, placed second at the regional tournament and finished 53rd in the Class 2A tournament. Played in Girls Junior PGA Championship in July.
Drew Nienhaus, junior, St. Joseph’s
Key member of Angels’ third successive Class 2 championship team last fall, Nienhaus is coming off a strong summer with three tournament championships and several more top-three finishes, as well as qualifying for both the Girls Jr. PGA Championship and Optimist World Junior Championship.
Parker Perry, senior, MICDS
The All-Metro second-team performer had a strong postseason, claiming medalist titles at both the district and sectional tournaments. Perry then had the highest area showing in the Class 1 tournament at Maryville with a third-place finish, helping the Rams finish third as a team.
Gracie Piar, sophomore, Alton Marquette
Made an instant impact on the varsity level by winning the small-school division title at the Madison County Tournament and then reeled off a second-place finish at regionals and a fifth-place showing at sectionals before compiling the top finish of any Metro East golfer with a 25th-place showing in Class 1A.