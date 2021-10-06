Girls golf spotlight: O'Fallon returns to Class 2A state tournament with momentum, confidence

O'Fallon girls golf coach Chris Eddy was confident his team would reload this season.
“When we graduated three of our top six last year and two of our main four, I heard some people say O'Fallon's not going to be that good,” Eddy said. “I just told the girls to wait it out and we'll be all right.”
The Panthers are indeed all right as they head to this weekend's Class 2A state tournament coming off a convincing performance Monday that resulted in a sectional team championship.
The 2A tournament is Friday and Saturday at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur. The top eight teams from Friday's first round advance to play in Saturday's final round along with the top 40 individuals scores and ties from non-advancing teams.
“I was really, really excited. I feel like winning that kind of a tournament is the best feeling ever, especially being a senior,” said Maddie Vanderheyden, O'Fallon's lone senior. “It feels good to know your team can perform like that.”
The Panthers will be making their fifth state appearance in Eddy's 14 seasons at the helm. All five of those state trips have come in the last seven years, including a program-best sixth-place showing in 2019.
They also would have qualified last year as a sectional champion, but the state tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I'm really proud of all of us to keep that going,” junior standout Reagan Martin said.
O'Fallon will hit the ground running Friday morning at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur with two of the hottest postseason golfers in the state.
Martin fired a 1-under 70 to win a regional championship last week and she was second at sectionals with a 1-over 73.
“I feel I've played pretty well,” she said. “I was nervous going in and I wanted to do well for myself and the team.”
Vanderheyden followed suit at Monday's sectional tournament with a 3-under 69 to win individual medalist honors. She was second to Martin at regionals with an even-par 71.
“It felt unreal to me just because when I went out there I was expecting a lot of really, really good golfers, which there were,” Vanderheyden said. “And being out there knowing that I actually am one of those really, really good golfers and I won the entire tournament, it still feels unreal to me.”
Eddy knows what he will get day in and day out from his two standouts.
“Maddie actually shot 3-under 69 with two double (bogeys) and both of her doubles she was in absolutely perfect position off the tee with no trouble and then just hit a handful of bad shots,” he said. “Reagan's such a ball striker. Her ability to go low really depends on her short game. If she hits a couple balls up and down, hits a couple just halfway close, she's got a really good chance to go low.”
An encouraging sign for the Panthers has been the postseason performance of their Nos. 3-6 golfers.
At regionals, it was junior Valerie Meinkoth and freshman Shaylee Ficken coming in the team's third and fourth spots. At sectionals, those two spots were held down by two different players in juniors Caitlyn Chor and Ava Pace.
“I've told the girls all season to let Maddie and Reagan go do what Maddie and Reagan do and if we can manage to have our high counter be 83 to 85, we'll be a lot better than counting an 87 or 88,” Eddy said. “It'll be great to watch Maddie and Reagan compete individually (at state) and it would be great to get some team help and just kind of see where it stacks up at the end.”
Eddy said Barrington, Hinsdale Central and 2019 Class 2A champion Stevenson form a potent trio atop the list of team title contenders this weekend.
“Those three teams are just completely loaded, but if we play really well, I think we can try and compete with the rest of them,” he said. “We've played tournaments already with Barrington, Hinsdale Central and Stevenson, so they like to go compete against those girls. I told them at the beginning of the year one of the goals is to extend the season as long as you can. When you extend it to the state tournament, you've extended it as long as you can.”
However it shakes out, Vanderheyden plans to make the most of her final two rounds as a high school golfer.
“I'm super excited to make a bunch of memories with them just because I'm really close with all my teammates outside of school as well as playing golf together,” she said. “I'm just going to try and relax and make the best moments out of the little things because it's going to be my last tournament in high school, so making it memorable is definitely going to be something I'm going to try to do.”