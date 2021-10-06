Girls golf spotlight: O'Fallon returns to Class 2A state tournament with momentum, confidence

An encouraging sign for the Panthers has been the postseason performance of their Nos. 3-6 golfers.

At regionals, it was junior Valerie Meinkoth and freshman Shaylee Ficken coming in the team's third and fourth spots. At sectionals, those two spots were held down by two different players in juniors Caitlyn Chor and Ava Pace.

“I've told the girls all season to let Maddie and Reagan go do what Maddie and Reagan do and if we can manage to have our high counter be 83 to 85, we'll be a lot better than counting an 87 or 88,” Eddy said. “It'll be great to watch Maddie and Reagan compete individually (at state) and it would be great to get some team help and just kind of see where it stacks up at the end.”

Eddy said Barrington, Hinsdale Central and 2019 Class 2A champion Stevenson form a potent trio atop the list of team title contenders this weekend.

“Those three teams are just completely loaded, but if we play really well, I think we can try and compete with the rest of them,” he said. “We've played tournaments already with Barrington, Hinsdale Central and Stevenson, so they like to go compete against those girls. I told them at the beginning of the year one of the goals is to extend the season as long as you can. When you extend it to the state tournament, you've extended it as long as you can.”