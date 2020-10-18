Girls golf state tournament spotlight: Cor Jesu makes first appearance as team since 2006

It did, thanks to a courageous effort across the board, led by freshman Paige Dolrenry, who paced a balanced attack with an 85.

Huether said the golf program is not well-known — even in the halls of the campus located in south St. Louis on Gravois Road.

“When I tell people I play golf, some of them are like, 'I didn’t know we had a golf team,' ” Huether said. “This should get our name out there.”

Sophomore G.G. Rogers, who plays out of the No. 1 spot in the lineup, agreed, "Normally, golf is pretty far down on the list. But not this week."

Dolrenry, considered the No. 5 player on the balanced squad, finished in a tie for eighth place in the 51-player district field. It was the first time she led her team this season.

“I surprised myself by not being too nervous,” Dolrenry said.

Dolrenry recorded a birdie on a long par-5 hole.

“I think we all knew what she was capable of doing,” said Tueth, who is in his 16th year with the program.

Huether was one shot back at 86 to finish 10th overall. Rogers, who plays out of the No. 1 spot, added an 87 and junior Ainsley Burns finished 12th with an 88.