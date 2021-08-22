Gracie Piar, senior, Alton Marquette

The Cal State-Northridge commit has started this season on fire with three under par rounds, including a 6-under 66 to win Marquette’s Blast Off tournament. She also had a 1-under 69 to win the Madison County Small Schools Tournament and a third-place 1-under 71 at the prestigious Prep Tour Showcase. Last season, the returning All-Metro first-team selection fired a 68 at the Class 1A Alton Marquette Regional tournament to record the lowest postseason score by any Metro East golfer last season. Piar had a terrific regular season with championships at the Madison County Small Schools Tournament, the Alton Marquette Blast Off, the Metro East Shootout and the Gary Bair Invitational.