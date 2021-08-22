The Cal State-Northridge commit has started this season on fire with three under par rounds, including a 6-under 66 to win Marquette’s Blast Off tournament. She also had a 1-under 69 to win the Madison County Small Schools Tournament and a third-place 1-under 71 at the prestigious Prep Tour Showcase. Last season, the returning All-Metro first-team selection fired a 68 at the Class 1A Alton Marquette Regional tournament to record the lowest postseason score by any Metro East golfer last season. Piar had a terrific regular season with championships at the Madison County Small Schools Tournament, the Alton Marquette Blast Off, the Metro East Shootout and the Gary Bair Invitational.
Gracie Piar, senior, Alton Marquette