Gracie Piar, Alton Marquette golf

Made an instant impact on the varsity level by winning the small-school division title at the Madison County Tournament and then reeled off a second-place finish at regionals and a fifth-place showing at sectionals before compiling the top finish of any Metro East golfer with a 25th-place showing in Class 1A.