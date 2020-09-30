Hill's coming-out party helps Triad capture first MVC crown since 2005

WOOD RIVER — Triad High freshman Emma Hill got up early Wednesday.
Not to prepare for the Mississippi Valley Conference girls golf tournament later in the morning.
Nope.
A straight-A student, she actually wanted to get in a little extra cram session prior to an important algebra test at the Troy-based school.
"I was pretty confident," she said of the exam, which took place 6:30 a.m.
Hill, the eighth-grade salutatorian at Good Sheppard Lutheran School in Collinsville last year, likely aced the exam.
A few hours later, she came up big in another huge test.
The 14-year-old fired a 4-over-par 75 to finish in the tie with Mascoutah sophomore Sophia Florek for medalist honors in the six-team conference showdown at Belk Park Golf Course.
Hill tied a career-low score with a strong all-around effort that featured two birdies.
She stayed neck and neck with the Florek, who won the league championship by 17 strokes last season.
"I knew I had a good round in me," Florek said. "I just wasn't sure if it would be today."
Hill arose at 5 a.m. and went to school around 6. She said it took about half an hour to take the 35-question algebra exam.
"I might have missed one or two — but I think I did all right," Hill said.
Then, it was off to Wood River to prepare for the biggest tournament of the season. The hectic schedule may have worked to her advantage. She had no time to practice and went straight to the No. 1 hole to tee off.
Hill's breakout performance helped the Knights grab the team title with a four-player score of 351, 18 shots ahead of second-place Waterloo (369).
Anja Mills added an 86 to Triad's winning attack. Jess Sager and Makenna Jensen each shot 95.
Hill and Florek put on a classic battle. A long hitter who averages 250 yards off the tee, Hill powered her way to a three-shot lead after 14 holes. But an errant drive on No. 15 opened the gates for Florek, who drew even on No. 17. Hill came super-close to making a putt from 25 feet out on the final hole and forced Florek to drill an 8-footer for the tie.
Civic Memorial sophomore Sophee Brown came in third with a career-best 81.
Hill and Florek enjoyed the competition and spoke regularly during the round.
"We talked about what bad a year 2020 has been," Florek said. "And about siblings, stuff like that."
Florek was proud of her late run down the stretch.
"Today wasn't my best day — or my worst," Florek said. "I had a few silly holes."
Hill turned some heads with her strong effort.
"She's been on the cusp," Triad coach Stephanie Potthast said. "No matter what she does, she always wants to do better."
The Knights become the fourth different team to claim the title in the last four years.
It is their first league crown since 2005.
"This is important for the seniors," Potthast said. "It's been one of their goals."
The Knights finished second last year, 10 shots behind champion Mascoutah.
"At the end last season, I told myself that next year will be our year," Mills said. "This is great. To come this far as a team — it's so exciting."
