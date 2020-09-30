Hill's coming-out party helps Triad capture first MVC crown since 2005

"I might have missed one or two — but I think I did all right," Hill said.

Then, it was off to Wood River to prepare for the biggest tournament of the season. The hectic schedule may have worked to her advantage. She had no time to practice and went straight to the No. 1 hole to tee off.

Hill's breakout performance helped the Knights grab the team title with a four-player score of 351, 18 shots ahead of second-place Waterloo (369).

Anja Mills added an 86 to Triad's winning attack. Jess Sager and Makenna Jensen each shot 95.

Hill and Florek put on a classic battle. A long hitter who averages 250 yards off the tee, Hill powered her way to a three-shot lead after 14 holes. But an errant drive on No. 15 opened the gates for Florek, who drew even on No. 17. Hill came super-close to making a putt from 25 feet out on the final hole and forced Florek to drill an 8-footer for the tie.

Civic Memorial sophomore Sophee Brown came in third with a career-best 81.

Hill and Florek enjoyed the competition and spoke regularly during the round.

"We talked about what bad a year 2020 has been," Florek said. "And about siblings, stuff like that."