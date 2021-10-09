Illinois girls golf state roundup: Waterloo's Kite flies to a 70 in second round

Waterloo High freshman Reese Kite vividly remembers her first round of golf at age 6.

She finished last and cried all the way home.

"She didn't like losing," recalled her father, Chris Kite.

But after arriving home, Kite immediately asked her dad when the next tournament was scheduled.

She promptly went out and won her second time out. She also captured the next seven events.

"I knew then that golf was going to be important to me," Kite said.

Kite, now 14 years old, fashioned one of the biggest turnarounds of the tournament Saturday by posting a 2-under-70 after opening with an 83 on Friday.

"I was able to clear my head and forget about it," Kite said. "I was upset at the time, but I was able to sleep on it. I told myself, ‘Golf is golf, just forget about it.’ "

Kite posted four birdies Saturday, including three in her first five holes to finish with a two-day total of 153, good enough for 14th place.

It was the second-best individual area finish of the tournament, only behind medalist champion Gracie Piar of Alton Marquette at 136.