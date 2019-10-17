For Destiny Johnson, golf is a release. The Collinsville High senior uses it to have fun and further her life experiences.
“Soccer has always been No. 1 with me,” she said.
Johnson may want to re-think those priorities.
Note: After first round, Illinois Class 2A and 1A state tournaments cut from 12 to eight teams and to top 24 individuals who are not on the to…
A top-notch high school and club soccer player, Johnson is having a breakout season on the links as well.
She will compete in the Illinois Class 2A girls golf state tournament beginning Friday at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur. After Friday's first round, Johnson will be vying to be one of 24 qualifying individuals who makes the cut into Saturday's final round.
Johnson, who tees off at 9:51 a.m. Friday in the first round, qualified for the state tournament for the first time in her career by carding a 10-over-par 82 in the O’Fallon Sectional on Monday at Far Oaks Golf Club.
After coming up short on the sectional level for three successive seasons, Johnson finally got over the hump with a solid effort in an 111-player field.
Yet Johnson’s future lies on the soccer pitch. She has visited several NCAA Division II and III schools and will make up her mind soon. She scored five goals for the Kahoks last spring and handed out a team-high seven assists. She is looking forward to ending her high school soccer career in style.
But first, Johnson plans on enjoying a well-earned trip to state in a sport that means a lot to her, especially on a social level. She realizes her state tournament appearance might be the last competitive round of her life.
And Johnson has no regrets.
“Golf has made me grow as a person,” Johnson said. “Meeting new people and learning how to control myself. It will always have a special place in my heart.”
Johnson took up the sport in the seventh grade at the instance of her grandfather. He told her she would be able to play golf the rest of her life.
“He had me swinging in the front yard,” Johnson said. “I started to think, ‘This is kind of cool.’ I started to get pretty good at it — so I kept playing.”
Johnson battled her way to state with a gutsy effort. She rolled through the front nine at 2 over and then recorded the only birdie of her round by chipping in from the fringe on No. 12.
But a triple bogey three holes later slowed her roll.
“In the past, I’d let that bother me the rest of the way,” Johnson said. “But, I realized this was my last chance and I’d better fight through it.”
Johnson calmed her nerves with a par.
“She stayed real solid,” Collinsville coach Steve Schneider said. “Like a senior with four years of experience.”
Schneider feels Johnson has the ability to make some noise at the state tournament.
“If she plays like she can, she has the ability to shoot in the 70s both days,” he said. “That would not surprise me.”
Johnson will be joined by Mascoutah freshman Sophia Florek as the only area individuals to qualify in Class 2A.
O’Fallon and Edwardsville advanced in the team portion of the event. The Tigers edged Southwestern Conference rival O’Fallon 311-312 for the sectional crown.
O’Fallon senior Briana McMinn took the medalist title with a 3-under-69 at Far Oaks and heads into the state tournament with momentum on her side. Teammates Dylan Kirchoff, Chloe Davidson, Elizabeth Henken, Reagan Martin and Maddie Vanderheyden all have the ability to lead the balanced attack.
“The best part about this team is that any one of us can have the top score on any day,” McMinn said.
O’Fallon finished seventh at state in 2017 with McMinn’s older sister, Alyssa, leading the way.
Edwardsville also heads to the state tournament on a roll. Freshman Nicole Johnson and sophomore Riley Lewis lead the way. Johnson fired an even-par 72 at the sectional to place second behind Briana McMinn. Lewis, who had an eagle on the final hole, tied for third with a 73.
“Everything is going right for us at the right time,” Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce said. "Beating (O’Fallon) is going to give us a whole lot of confidence.”
The top eight of the tournament's 12 teams after Friday's first round make the cut to play in Saturday's final round.
Class 2A girls golf state qualifiers
(Friday-Saturday, 36 holes)
At Hickory Point Golf Course, Decatur
AREA TEAM QUALIFIERS
Edwardsville: Nicole Johnson; Riley Lewis; Grace Daech; Jessica Benson; Sydney Weedman; Riley Burns
O'Fallon: Briana McMinn; Dylan Kirchoff; Reagan Martin; Maddie Vanderheyden; Chloe Davidson; Elizabeth Henken
OTHER TEAM QUALIFIERS
Barrington, Geneva, Glenview Glenbrook South, Lincolnshire Stevenson, Naperville North, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central, Normal Community, Orland Park Sandburg, Wilmette Loyola Academy, Winnetka New Trier
AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Collinsville: Destiny Johnson
Mascoutah: Sophia Florek
Marion: Sarah Capel
Class 1A girls golf state qualifiers
(Friday-Saturday, 36 holes)
At Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur
AREA TEAM QUALIFIER
Alton Marquette: Gracie Piar; Katy Kratschmer; Audrey Cain; Clancy Maag; Lily Montague; Ava Bartosiak
OTHER TEAM QUALIFIERS
Arlington Heights St. Viator, Bloomington Central Catholic, Champaign St. Thomas More, Chicago Latin, Dixon, Effingham, Kewanee, Macomb, Mount Carmel, Normal University, Sacred-Heart Griffin
AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Carlinville: Elsa Mefford
Columbia: Casey Wagner
Okawville: Chloe Kraus