Incarnate Word's Salem rebounds for career-best round, medalist title

Incarnate Word junior Lindsey Salem had a dreadful start Monday in the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament at Ste. Genevieve Golf Course.

She three-putted twice and found herself 6 over par after her first three holes.

“I just told myself to take it one shot at a time and stay in it,” Salem said.

Many of those shots were phenomenal.

Salem notched her first career eagle by sinking a long putt on the par-5 hole No. 11. She birdied another par-5 after reaching the green in two. She made 10 pars and walked to her final tee box knowing something special was happening.

“I was just trying to stay calm because I knew I was playing well, but I didn’t know I was playing that well,” Salem said.

Salem, whose previous season best was an 87, played the back nine at a blistering 1-under par and earned medalist honors with a 79, the only player in the tournament to break 80.

“She got off to such a rough start, but she’s a bulldog,” first-year Incarnate Word coach Pete Barrett said. “I knew she had that (score) in her.”

Salem will be joined at state by teammates Grace Hebenheimer (87), senior Morgan Dwyer (89) and senior Emalie Neise (94) as the Red Knights shot a team score of 349 and finished second in the team standings.

Westminster and Incarnate Word being separated by two strokes should not have come as a surprise. They were separated by one stroke during a tri-meet Sept. 6 and tied Sept. 14 at the St. Joseph's Angel Classic.

“I thought we had a chance to upset them today. It came down to the last two players again,” Barrett said.