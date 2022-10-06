Inchiostro, Mottert lead Francis Howell to first district title in three years

EUREKA — Brooke Inchiostro operated on a large amount of motivation Thursday.

Inchiostro missed the state cut by one stroke last season, but the Francis Howell junior carded a team-best 82 at Crescent Farms Golf Club to help lead the Vikings to the Class 4 District 2 team championship and their first state team berth in three years.

The Class 4 state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 17-18 at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club in Joplin.

“That was tough. That gave me a lot of motivation," Inchiostro said. "I worked hard all year for this. So, it feels good to be able to do it.”

Howell compiled a team score of 347 to win by a whopping 38 strokes. The Vikings' last district title came in 2019 and it was, ironically enough, at Crescent Farms.

“The minute we found out Lafayette was hosting and it was coming to Crescent Farms, we were a little excited because a lot of these girls played in a couple tournaments out here this summer and I've obviously paced around this course plenty of times with some former teams,” Howell coach Jason Ruth said. “It sets up well for our players. We were even more excited after our practice round because they keep the course in good shape.”

Sophomore Hannah Mottert was the Vikings' lone returning state player coming into this season and she is thrilled to have her teammates join her at state this year.

“I think our entire team, and not just one or two people, worked really hard today and all season,” said Mottert, who shot an 86 on Thursday. “It's really nice to have a good end to it.”

And it will be all of Mottert's teammates taking the course at Twin Hills.

Under the latest postseason format, only the top four players on the top two teams are guaranteed to automatically make it through to state. For the fifth player to advance, they need to fall somewhere within the top 12 other individuals.

In the Vikings' case, senior Ellie Garavaglia's 95 fell comfortably below the state cut of 98 at Crescent Farms, but not before some tense moments leading up to the conclusion of the tournament.

“I was riding back (to the clubhouse) with Ellie and I had done the math wrong on the scorecard as I was driving. She thought she shot a 90 and we actually thought we were using her score,” Ruth said. “So when she got to the scorer's table and the math wasn't right, I think some fear set in for her. But, the relief of winning and having my senior come through and make it so that all five girls could go was huge.”

Howell's state team also includes Jordyn Campbell (88) and Brooke Lewis (91).

Marquette carded a 385 to grab the other automatic team qualifying spot. The Mustangs actually tied Timberland, but were able to advance due to a better fifth score.

“I've been down that road many times and I think this is the first time I've ever been on the right side of a tiebreaker. I understand how that feels and it's not a great feeling,” Marquette coach Gaylen Laster said. “We survived and that's kind of what it's all about right now. I always tell people nobody ever remembers what you did at district as long as you made it to state because it all comes down to that one day and that one round.”

On the same course just three days ago, Marquette had a 361 to win the Suburban Yellow Conference Tournament title.

“You think you know how things are gonna go and it never quite goes like you think,” Laster said. “It's weird. You play a course one day and shoot a score, and you come back the next day and it plays totally different. It was just one of those kind of days where they had to grind. It wasn't easy.”

Marquette's state team consists of Peyton Cusick (78), Miranda Linenbroker (94), Parker Brandt (106) and Noelle Breitenwischer (107).

Rock Bridge senior Tierney Baumstark fired a 2-over-par 74 to win her first individual district title.

“It means a lot to me,” said Baumstark, a Missouri State University commit. “My irons were working really well. I think I hit 16 greens in regulation and had birdie opportunities on almost every single hole.”

Marquette's Cusick and Lafayette sophomore Addy Surber, who each won separate district titles last season, were the only other players to come in under 80 with each posting matching 78s to finish tied for second.

Cusick will be making her fourth appearance at the state tourney and it will be her competitive swan song on the golf course, as she will attend the University of Nebraska next year but will not play golf.

“I want to play well, but it's more about making it to state,” said Cusick, who finished tied for 13th in Class 4 last season. “Last year, I played well the first day and the second day I didn't play super well. I'm just hoping to get a little bit better.”

Cusick and Surber both played in the conference tourney Monday with Cusick winning it with a 75 and Surber posting a 79, which was nearly identical to Thursday's score.