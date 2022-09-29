Johnson captures first regional medalist title, helps Edwardsville retain team crown

GRANITE CITY — Nicole Johnson can now color in one of the unchecked boxes on her to-do list.

The Edwardsville High senior standout has accomplished many big things during her decorated career in the black and orange, but an individual regional championship had alluded her.

Until Thursday.

Postseason golf scoreboard Keep up with the area's high school golfers in Illinois and Missouri as they march through the postseason series.

Johnson fired a 2-under-par 70 to capture medalist honors in the Class 2A Collinsville Regional girls golf tournament at Arlington Greens Golf Course.

“My goal is to win regionals, sectionals and state," said Johnson, who is a Middle Tennessee State commit. "That would be amazing if I could do that, but you have to worry about one at a time. I played pretty well today. I'd say I was consistent. But I did not make many birdie putts at all. I two-putted on the par-fives for birdies, but I didn't make any one-putts. So that was kind of frustrating, but I'm just happy I was able to win regionals and move on to sectionals.”

Johnson, who won a sectional title as a sophomore, and 27 other golfers advanced out of the Collinsville Regional and on to the Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional, which will be played Monday at Far Oaks Golf Club.

Far Oaks is the site of Johnson's best round ever, which came last season when she fired a school record 6-under 66 during the first round of the Southwestern Conference tournament.

“That's my favorite course,” she said. “It's just awesome that it's able to be hosted at Far Oaks. I'm going to try to shoot my lowest.”

Mascoutah senior Sophia Florek and Triad junior Emma Hill carded matching 1-under 71s to finish tied for second, just one shot back of Johnson.

Florek may have been the one wearing the medal Thursday as she sat at 3 under with two shots to go, but a rough No. 17 did her in. She bounced back with a par on No. 18.

“Unfortunately on 17 I four-putted and took a double bogey, but that's OK,” Florek said. “When I was hitting the tee shot (on 18), I was like, 'It is what it is. Just par it. Don't force a birdie.' ”

Florek's round came on the heels of her 69 two days ago at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament at Belk Park Golf Course.

“I feel like I am pretty good in all areas,” she said. “I just need a few touch-ups.”

Hill said her putter was working on point Thursday.

“And I was getting off the tee really well,” she said. “Which wasn't really the case at conference on Tuesday, so I was definitely really excited about that.”

Hill was part of a fantastic foursome that included Johnson, Florek and O'Fallon senior Reagan Martin.

“When those girls hit close to the pin, it obviously pushes you to want to hit closer,” Hill said. “So I think it's kind of just almost like a little friendly rivalry.”

Johnson's 70 helped Edwardsville win its second consecutive regional team title and, in the process, post only the second under-300 round in school history with a 299 at Arlington Greens.

“We haven't shot sub-300 in 18 years, so it's pretty awesome. These are some of their career-low scores. It all kind of fell together,” Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce said. “I know I have a young team, but to see them shooting these scores when it matters in the postseason knowing I'm gonna have them for another two or three years definitely makes me a happy coach.”

And it wasn't just Johnson who led the charge for the Tigers. Sophomore Ruhee Gupchup fired a career-best 72 to finish in a tie for fourth and freshman Ali Geminn posted a 74.

“I'm so happy for Ruhee and Ali. They did amazing,” Johnson said. “It's the first time we've broken 300 in a while, so that will give us a confidence boost going into sectionals.”

When Edwardsville hits the course Monday at Far Oaks, it will try to avoid a repeat of last season. The Tigers won the regional title last fall but then shot 27 strokes higher at sectionals and ended up out of the team running in fifth place, advancing just Johnson as an individual to state.

“Obviously, last year didn't go as planned coming off of a big regional win. So, of course, that does humble me a bit today knowing what happened last year,” Koonce said. “It's golf. They could all go out and shoot another 72 or they could all go out and shoot 85. You never have any idea day-to-day with the one exception of having Nicole, who is just so consistent.”

Most days, a 302 would be more than good enough to win a regional title. But because of Edwardsville's big day, O'Fallon had to settle for second place and a sectional berth.

O'Fallon was the only team that had four players shoot in the 70s — Martin (72), Caitlyn Chor (75), Shaylee Ficken (76) and Ava Pace (79) — and also had Valerie Meinkoth come in at 80.

“We had five scores at 80 or better, so that's a very solid performance,” said O'Fallon coach Chris Eddy, whose team was second at regionals last year and then won the sectional title. “We're just trying to trend in the direction of playing well at conference, playing well here, playing well at sectional and hoping to make the trip up to Decatur again (for the state tournament).”

The Panthers are more than excited to host sectionals at their home course Monday.

“We've got a lot of girls trending in a good direction, so we're looking forward to Monday,” Eddy said. “There's some spots (at Far Oaks) that can get you and some spots you can score. Hopefully we score on the spots that we can score and hopefully the spots that can get us don't get us.”

Triad grabbed the third and final available team sectional spot with a third-place finish of 331. It is the first time the Knights have advanced a girls golf team out of regionals since 2000.

“I am very, very excited,” Triad coach Stephanie Potthast said. “I kind of didn't bring it up until earlier this morning. It's an awesome accomplishment. I'm very proud of the girls for all of the work that they have put in to get us here.”