KIRKWOOD — The third hole at Greenbriar Hills Country Club proved to be Nicole Johnson's nemesis this week.

The recent Edwardsville High graduate played it twice over the course of her two rounds at the 96th Women's Western Junior Championship golf tournament and it came up to bite her both times.

In Tuesday's first round of stroke play, Johnson carded a 6 for a bogey on the par-5 third hole. Wednesday's second round proved even tougher with a double-bogey 7.

“It was my driver, mainly. Everything else was fine,” she said. “I hit my drive left into the hazard and then I hit the bunker and had to get out of that, so it was kind of rough.”

Johnson is the reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls golfer of the year after firing a sizzling two-day total of 6-under-par 138 to win the Illinois Class 2A championship by four strokes and record the second-lowest score by a large-schools player in the history of the state tourney and third-lowest overall.

She finished the Women's Western Junior with a two-day total of 13-over 155. That put her in a tie for 36th place, four strokes out of the running to nab a top-16 spot in Thursday's match-play sweet 16.

“The course was playing tough. The greens were rolling a lot and not holding,” Johnson said. “Overall, my ball-striking was pretty good. I hit my drives pretty good. It was just, in the end, the putting and the short game (that were rough).”

Johnson's front nine both days at Greenbriar Hills were not what she wanted, as she shot a 4-over-par 40 in the opening round and a 7-over 43 on Wednesday.

“The front nine was definitely tougher both days,” she said. “It's just tight. There's a lot of hazards. There's more water. Just a mix of all that.”

After her double bogey on No. 3 in the second round, Johnson immediately carded another double on the par-4 No. 4, a hole in which she birded in the first round.

Johnson did recover both days to record solid back-nine outings. In the first round, she shot a 2-over 37 before closing strong in the second round with an even-par 35.

“Just a rough start, but I came back at the end,” she said. “Not enough birdies were dropping and I had lots of birdie opportunities (Wednesday).”

The Women's Western Junior is one of the oldest junior tournaments in the United States, with the first one being played in 1920. The 96th edition marks the first time it has been contested in the St. Louis area.

, including Nancy Lopez (1972, 1973, 1974), Grace Park (1993), Cristie Kerr (1994) and Candie Kung (1998). Past champions' collective accomplishments currently add up to 222 LPGA Tour victories and six major championships.

“There's definitely a lot of talent every year,” Johnson said. “They put on a good tournament. I like it a lot. I always love playing this tournament. It just so happened to be here in St. Louis this year, which was nice so I didn't have to stay in a hotel or anything.”

This year's field boasts 29 players who are currently committed to play golf at the NCAA Division I level, including Johnson, who will play at Middle Tennessee State University.

Johnson was part of a talented threesome in the second round Wednesday that included South Korea's HaYoung Lee, a high school senior-to-be who is already committed to UC Irvine, and Liberty North rising senior Bailey Burkett, who won the Missouri Class 4 championship as a sophomore in 2021.

“They were super nice and they did well today,” Johnson said. “I just wish I could have done a little better playing against good competition.”

The tournament field was 76 players strong with each playing 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying Tuesday and Wednesday before the field was cut to the top 16 for match play beginning Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, the match-play quarterfinals will feature the top eight before Friday morning brings the four-player match-play semifinals and a concluding two-player match-play championship Friday afternoon.

Despite not making the cut for the top 16, Johnson still enjoyed her experience in the tournament.

“This week, I felt like I gained a little bit,” she said. “My swing's feeling good. I'm excited for my next tournament (a U.S. Amateur qualifier in Ohio). I think I'm gonna bring it then.”

Since graduating from Edwardsville earlier this month, Johnson has been busy playing summer golf and she will continue to do so over the next few weeks before heading off to Middle Tennessee State in mid-August.

“I've been keeping up and playing a lot. It's been going well. I played at Bellerive in the U.S. Open qualifier and I got seventh, so that was a good start,” she said. “I have a few tournaments coming up. I just want to tighten up the swing a little bit and work on my putting, which I have been doing, but today was just an off-day.”

The only other area player in the tourney, recent Ladue graduate and Eastern Illinois signee Meera Upadhyay, had a tough second round with an 89 to finish in a tie for 74th with a two-day total of 171.

The top two-day stroke-play score belonged to Kennedy Swedick, a senior-to-be from Albany N.Y., who has already made a verbal commitment to Virginia. She carded a two-day total of 1-over 143 to edge rising junior Sayers Allen of Spring Branch, Texas, by one stroke.