Johnson overcomes early stumble in Gateway PGA Junior Tournament; Zipfel schools older boys to grab lead

NORMANDY — Ellie Johnson was looking for something different.
The junior-to-be at Westminster found it Monday afternoon under the sizzling sun at Glen Echo Country Club.
Johnson rallied from an early 2-stroke penalty to post a 17-over-par 88 in the opening round of the Gateway PGA Junior Tournament.
Ella Overstreet leads the two-day, 36-hole affair with a 6-over-77 — five shots ahead of Peyton Cusick of Marquette High.
Johnson was able to hold her head high after the early mistake, which cost every member of her power-packed threesome, including Reagan Martin and Taryn Overstreet, Ella’s older sister.
“I kind of enjoy the little weird things, the things that make golf fun,” Johnson said. “It would be boring if you hit the green every time, the fairway every time. This was a little different.”
And strange.
All three girls hit from the wrong tee-box on the second hole.
It was an honest mistake, according to Johnson and Taryn Overstreet.
Upon reaching the hole, the girls hit from the shortest tee spot that was visible. After hitting their shots, they went down a hill and spotted another box even closer to the green.
“We weren’t sure what to do, so we found a rules official,” Johnson said. “They told us it could be corrected, but we would have to take a penalty.”
Added Taryn Overstreet, “It was disappointing, but our mistake. Just move on.”
That's exactly what the group did.
Taryn Overstreet charged back to finish with a 12-over-83 — six shots behind her sister. Reagan Martin, who will be a sophomore at O’Fallon High, carded a 13-over 84.
Johnson, who is tied for sixth place, could have thrown in the towel after the early miscue. Without the penalty, she would have recorded a birdie, which would have been her only under-par hole in the round.
But she battled back and posted four pars on the front nine to get back into a groove.
“I figured if I could get going on the next few holes, everything would be all right,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t a normal round of golf, but I’m OK with it.”
Johnson, a former club volleyball player, is having a solid summer on the links.
“The best thing has been my putting,” Johnson said. “Much improved from last year.”
Johnson finished 20th at state last season and is working towards a top-15 finish this time around. She is hoping to play golf in college and figures her rising summer performance is a step in the right direction.
“I know what I have to do to get better,” she said.
Ella Overstreet is in a strong position to grab her third tournament championship already this summer.
“I was hitting my drives pretty good, everything was straight,” said Ella, who will be a junior at Jackson High. “I just kept it in the fairway the whole time.”
Ella carded a career-best 69 earlier this season and appears to be in top form.
Harrison Zipfel, a 13-year-old from University City, turned heads on the boys side of the tournament with an even-par 71 to grab a one-stroke lead over Caden Cannon, from O’Fallon High.
Jack Guyot (74) and Ian Blome are tied for third just three shots off the pace.
Zipfel had three birdies and posted 10 successive pars in the middle of his round.
“I definitely surprised myself,” Zipfel said. “I was not expecting this at all.”
An eighth-grader at John Burroughs, Zipfel began the season competing in the boys 12-13 age group, but quickly moved into the top tier tour division, where he is successfully butting heads with 19-year-olds.
Like most new teenagers, Zipfel celebrated one of the best rounds of his career by playing video games with his friends later in the afternoon.
He said he will not be nervous on Tuesday as he tries to hold the lead against a cavalry charge of older opponents.
“I’ll be ready,” he said.
GIRLS GATEWAY PGA JUNIOR TWO-DAY TOURNAMENT
BOYS GATEWAY PGA JUNIOR TWO-DAY TOURNAMENT
