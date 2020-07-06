Johnson overcomes early stumble in Gateway PGA Junior Tournament; Zipfel schools older boys to grab lead

“We weren’t sure what to do, so we found a rules official,” Johnson said. “They told us it could be corrected, but we would have to take a penalty.”

Added Taryn Overstreet, “It was disappointing, but our mistake. Just move on.”

That's exactly what the group did.

Taryn Overstreet charged back to finish with a 12-over-83 — six shots behind her sister. Reagan Martin, who will be a sophomore at O’Fallon High, carded a 13-over 84.

Johnson, who is tied for sixth place, could have thrown in the towel after the early miscue. Without the penalty, she would have recorded a birdie, which would have been her only under-par hole in the round.

But she battled back and posted four pars on the front nine to get back into a groove.

“I figured if I could get going on the next few holes, everything would be all right,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t a normal round of golf, but I’m OK with it.”

Johnson, a former club volleyball player, is having a solid summer on the links.

“The best thing has been my putting,” Johnson said. “Much improved from last year.”