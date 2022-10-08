Johnson wins Class 2A medalist title to become Edwardsville's first girls golf state champion

FORSYTH — Nicole Johnson was a little late to the Edwardsville High homecoming dance Saturday night, but she had a pretty good reason why.

The senior standout fired a sizzling 4-under-par 68 on Saturday to finish with a two-day total of 6-under 138 to win the Illinois Class 2A girls golf individual championship by four strokes at Hickory Point Golf Club.

“This is way better than homecoming, like 20 times better,” Johnson said. “It's just kind of surreal. It doesn't feel real. It's something that I've worked for for a long a time and it's a relief to have this be my last tournament.”

Johnson, who has verbally committed to play at Middle Tennessee State, finished four strokes ahead of Hinsdale Central sophomore Elyssa Abdullah and Rockford Guilford senior Kayla Sayyalinh, who both finished at 2-under.

Sayyalinh was in the same foursome as Johnson on Saturday after they both entered the final round tied for the lead at 2 under. Abdullah, who was playing six groups behind Johnson, made a hard charge early with three birdies on the first five holes, but she cooled off a bit as her round went on.

Once Johnson got done with her round, she had to wait about an hour before she could officially be declared the champion.

“It was a little nerve-wracking, but it was nice to come in and have a little bit of time before things were official,” Johnson said.

Johnson became the first Edwardsville girls golfer to win a state title and she is just the fifth player from the Metro East to win a girls golf state title, joining Althoff's Jill Gomric (1994), Alton Marquette's Mary Ellen Jacobs (2002) and Gracie Piar (2021) and Belleville East's Ashley Freeman (2003).

“To put a Tiger at the top of the leaderboard is pretty huge,” Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce said. “She's put in the work and the time and is a team player and does all the right, amazing things that you want a state champion to be.”

Johnson's total of 138 was the second-lowest by a large-schools player in the history of the state tourney and third-lowest overall. She also achieved the somewhat-rare triple feat of winning regional, sectional and state championships.

“To walk out of high school season and be the regional, sectional and state champ, I don't think you can do better than that,” Johnson said. “That was my goal. From getting 12th last year to now winning state just feels awesome.”

Johnson played mistake-free golf almost the entire weekend with just one bogey in Friday's first round and none in Saturday's final round.

“It's definitely the best golf we've seen out of her,” Koonce said. “I realize the 66 (last season at the Southwestern Conference Tournament) is a great score, but usually there's a double or a bogey or something thrown in. To just have one bogey in 36 holes is pretty impressive.”

Johnson had a couple of adventures Saturday, but none that cost her any strokes on the scorecard.

On hole No. 7, her approach shot hit the overhead power lines, which are out of bounds and call for the player to just replay the same shot with no penalty. That mishap actually worked in favor of Johnson, who also hit those same power lines at the state tourney her freshman year.

“Honestly, it was kind of for the better because my next shot I stuck really close and I made the putt,” Johnson said. “So I'm not complaining.”

But by far the most freakish thing to happen to probably any golfer this weekend was what happened on the par-3 16th hole.

Johnson's tee shot actually landed in the cup on the fly but was going at such a high rate of speed it popped back out of the cup and on to the green about two feet away.

The shot hit with such ferocity that it caused damage to the lip of the cup. After a 20-minute delay, Johnson and the rest of her foursome were allowed to finish out the hole before groundskeepers then changed the pin placement for the remaining groups.

“She hit such a clean iron shot on 16, you could just see it was lasered in to that pin and then it hit it so loud,” Koonce said. “I was a little worried about that wait.”

But Johnson shook off the long delay and sank the short putt to birdie 16 and then she also birdied No. 17 with a 15-foot downhill putt after hitting her tee shot in the bunker to essentially seal the win.

“I was just trying to keep my 4 under going into 18,” she said. “I was just trying to get a par (on 18) and walk out.”

Three other Metro East players made the cut into Saturday's second round at Hickory Point.