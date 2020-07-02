Ladue teammates Claney, Byer go 1-2 in Accelerated tournament

ST. CHARLES — Grace Claney and Lindsey Byer had the pleasure of each other’s company on the way to their golf tournament Thursday.
“We carpooled together,” Byer said. “It’s awesome. We’re great friends.”
Needless to say, the pair of seniors-to-be at Ladue High had plenty to talk about on the way home as they finished 1-2 in the high school girls division of the Accelerated Golf Tournament event at Whitmoor Country Club.
“It’s definitely really cool, especially because we’re so close,” Claney said. “It’s just fun to be around each other and just have that friendly competition.”
Claney shot a 12-over-par 84 to go with her 87 from Wednesday’s first round to finish with a 171 and take home the championship.
“It’s pretty exciting. It’s really my first big tournament win,” she said. “I didn’t really play that well the first day, but the second day I definitely hit better shots. My putting wasn’t really that amazing, but I made it through, I guess.”
After an opening round 87, Claney came into Thursday two strokes behind Summit senior-to-be Isabelle Thrall
“Today, I was just trying to keep it close between me and Isabelle and see what happens,” Claney said. “I wasn’t really expecting anything that amazing to happen, but it was fun.”
Claney had an all-state performance last fall with a 15th-place finish in Class 2 and she is hoping her summer play will help elevate her this fall.
“It’s really soon. Hopefully, we even get a season,” she said. “I’m just working on getting more consistent. Hitting better shots — not perfect shots because golf is not a game of perfection at all — but just more consistent shots, especially around the green, getting my chips up and down.”
The confidence that comes with a tournament win should help.
“Hopefully, it will just push my confidence because I kind of lacked it in the last couple tournaments I’ve played,” Claney said. “I think if I have a little more confidence, I can definitely shoot lower rounds.”
Byer finished 19th in Class 2 as a sophomore but spent last year at a golf academy in South Carolina. She will be back with Claney and the Rams for her senior campaign this fall.
“We got really good instruction, but the coaching was kind of all over the place,” Byer said. “I kind of feel like I went a little bit backwards. I came there shooting like high 70s, low 80s. Now, I shot in the 90s for a good six months. That was frustrating, but I honestly think it made me better.”
So, a 91 in the first round Wednesday didn’t unravel Byer like it may have in the past. She struggled with three triple bogeys on the front nine but rebounded to shoot better on the back nine and carried that over into Thursday’s final round, where she shot an 85 to finish five strokes behind Claney.
“I just kind of had a different mindset because I was like, ‘You know what, you already did pretty poor, so let’s just go for it,’ ” Byer said. “When I came (Wednesday), I hadn’t seen the course at all. I was planning on playing a practice round Tuesday, but it got rained out. I said I’d just use my gut, but this course was a lot tougher than I was expecting.”
Thrall, who is a member at Whitmoor, fired a 94 on Thursday, which was nine strokes more than what she had after leading the first round.
“I didn’t play as well as I had hoped (Thursday), but to still be in contention for third place is really good,” she said. “(Wednesday), I just couldn’t putt and my irons and off the tee was great. (Thursday), it was completely the opposite. It was just hard to even try to play well.”
Thrall finished regulation tied with Okawville senior-to-be Chloe Kraus, so the pair headed back out for a playoff to determine third place.
Unlike the boys, who earlier needed four playoff holes to decide third place, the girls played just one as Thrall bogeyed the first playoff hole, while Kraus double-bogeyed it.
“I just kind of focused on getting a good tee shot and then go on from there to help me win the playoff,” Thrall said.
