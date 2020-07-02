Ladue teammates Claney, Byer go 1-2 in Accelerated tournament

Claney had an all-state performance last fall with a 15th-place finish in Class 2 and she is hoping her summer play will help elevate her this fall.

“It’s really soon. Hopefully, we even get a season,” she said. “I’m just working on getting more consistent. Hitting better shots — not perfect shots because golf is not a game of perfection at all — but just more consistent shots, especially around the green, getting my chips up and down.”

The confidence that comes with a tournament win should help.

“Hopefully, it will just push my confidence because I kind of lacked it in the last couple tournaments I’ve played,” Claney said. “I think if I have a little more confidence, I can definitely shoot lower rounds.”

Byer finished 19th in Class 2 as a sophomore but spent last year at a golf academy in South Carolina. She will be back with Claney and the Rams for her senior campaign this fall.

“We got really good instruction, but the coaching was kind of all over the place,” Byer said. “I kind of feel like I went a little bit backwards. I came there shooting like high 70s, low 80s. Now, I shot in the 90s for a good six months. That was frustrating, but I honestly think it made me better.”