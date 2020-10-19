Ladue's Claney fires eagle down the stretch to tie for top spot with Summit's Thrall in Class 3 tournament

Grace Claney peered into her trusty rangefinder and saw absolutely nothing.
"For some reason, it stopped working," she said of the device designed to record the distance to the pin.
So the Ladue High senior wasn't sure what club to use for her third shot on the par-5 16th hole in the Class 3 girls golf state tournament Monday at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin.
"I just took a guess," she said.
It turned out to be the best guess of her life.
Claney took out a 56-degree wedge from about 70 yards away and promptly hit a high shot that sailed over the flag before landing and spinning back into the cup for an eagle.
The highlight-reel shot capped off a solid late-round performance that put Claney at the top of the leaderboard during the first day of the 36-hole event.
Claney finished with an 8-over-par 80 under windy and rainy conditions to tie Summit senior Isabelle Thrall for the top spot in the 72-player field.
The final round is scheduled for Tuesday. Claney and Thrall are in the final group off the No. 1 tee at 10:09 a.m.
Claney used the eagle to close with a flourish after a rough start. She recorded a quadruple bogey 8 on her second hole and added a double bogey later on the front nine.
But she was nails the rest of the way.
"She has a tendency to take three or four holes to get into her groove," Ladue coach Jessica Kennedy said. "But this was rougher than usual."
Claney hit a 15-foot uphill putt for birdie on No. 7 and was off and running from there. The eagle brought a smile to her face for the first time on the afternoon.
"I just threw my hands in the air — I couldn't believe it," she said. "It was pretty cool."
Claney, who averages 250 yards off the tee with her driver, finished in a tie for 15th at state last season and was hoping for a top-seven finish this time around.
"I guess I should have been wishing for a top three (finish)," she said.
Kennedy said Claney has the temperament to grab the title under the pressure of the final round.
"She has grown so much the past few years," Kennedy said. "Her mental game has improved and that's what's helped her the most."
Claney and Thrall sit one shot ahead of McDonald County senior Lily Allman (81). Summit senior Katie Schreiner is in fourth with an 82.
Ladue senior Lindsey Byer is fifth (83).
The one-two-punch of Thrall and Schreiner has the Falcons on the verge of their first team championship. Their four-player total of 340 is 24 shots ahead of second St. Teresa's (364).
Summit senior Danika Stilwell (85) is in a tie for seventh. Freshman Maurissa Thrall, Isabelle's sister, rounded out the scoring with a 93, good enough to tie for 24th.
"They played well under some challenging conditions," Summit coach Corey Choate said. "The beauty of our team is we're kind of solid across the board. Any of those kids can pick up the slack on any given day."
Schreiner, Stilwell and the Thrall sisters have all come up big at times during the season.
"We talked a lot about being patient," Choate said. "Don't let the weather or the tough course get to you. And they did a good job of that today."
Isabelle Thrall sank a 20-foot putt on No. 8 for the first of her two birdies.
"I just played my own game and tried not to worry about anyone else," Isabelle Thrall said. "If I had a few bad holes, I just tried to forget about them."
CLASS 2, CLASS 1
Westminster junior Ellie Johnson carded a 7-over 79 to sit in a tie for fourth place in the Class 2 tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Springfield Catholic junior Reagan Zibilski shot a 2-under 70 to claim a seven-shot lead in the individual race.
Visitation is third in the team standings with a score of 373, 40 shots behind second-place Tolton (332). Springfield Catholic holds down the top spot with a 329.
Villa Duchesne sophomore Ryan Harper fired a 24-over-96 to lead all local players in the Class 1 tournament at Paradise Pointe Golf Course in Smithville. She sits in eighth place.
