Ladue's Claney fires eagle down the stretch to tie for top spot with Summit's Thrall in Class 3 tournament

But she was nails the rest of the way.

"She has a tendency to take three or four holes to get into her groove," Ladue coach Jessica Kennedy said. "But this was rougher than usual."

Claney hit a 15-foot uphill putt for birdie on No. 7 and was off and running from there. The eagle brought a smile to her face for the first time on the afternoon.

"I just threw my hands in the air — I couldn't believe it," she said. "It was pretty cool."

Claney, who averages 250 yards off the tee with her driver, finished in a tie for 15th at state last season and was hoping for a top-seven finish this time around.

"I guess I should have been wishing for a top three (finish)," she said.

Kennedy said Claney has the temperament to grab the title under the pressure of the final round.

"She has grown so much the past few years," Kennedy said. "Her mental game has improved and that's what's helped her the most."

Claney and Thrall sit one shot ahead of McDonald County senior Lily Allman (81). Summit senior Katie Schreiner is in fourth with an 82.

Ladue senior Lindsey Byer is fifth (83).